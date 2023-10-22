DP Gachagua meets Mt Kenya politicians, billionaires & experts in high stakes meeting

DP Gachagua met different stakeholders, including the region’s politicians and billionaires who wield immense influence in the region.

The DP engaged attendants in conversations around the region’s unity and economy with a focus on tea and coffee industries as farmers and industry players running out of patience waiting for the fulfillment of Kenya Kwanza pledges.

Speculation is rife that the meeting was crafted to address growing discontent in the region that heavily relies on agriculture, with murmurs from farmers in the region growing louder.

New taxes rolled out by the Kenya Kwanza government at a time when the cost of living is high with no significant change in income and employment situation also made it to the agenda.

He assured Kenyans that all taxes collected will be put to good use, with the Kenya Kwanza administration repaying the country’s debt.

"We have an international obligation and we must own up to our debt irrespective of which administration accrued them. That is why we are tightening the revenue collection process.

"The Business community plays a critical role in shaping any nation's economy; they create the much-needed jobs for our country," Gachagua stated.

Influential politicians and leaders in attendance

The meeting in Nyeri was attended by a host of governors including Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Irungu Kang'ata (Murang'a).

EALA MPs Kanini Kega and Maina Karobia, and former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) Board Chairperson David Maina, University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Kiama Gitahi and former Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Peter Kanyago were also present.

Referring to the meeting, Wambugu noted that unity would result in making Kenya better writing:

"When we come together as a region we also do so to add value within, and without. Internally we challenge each other to be better. Externally we leverage our strengths and make Kenya better".

The Deputy President who recently declared himself kingpin of the region is keen to project the image by being at the frontline of a crowded field of able leaders.

The DP is keen in having the region speak in one voice and avoiding a situation where there are multiple centers of power hence the push for unity.

The push for unity in the region comes in the wake of reports of a split in United Democratic Alliance party over when the party should hold its grassroots election.