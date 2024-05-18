DP Gachagua missing in action: 11 state events skipped, silence on social media &phone

NTV further that his personal line has been off for a while now, and he has missed 11 state functions with his office not offering an explanation.

The DP who has in the past been a conspicuous figure at most events attended by President William Ruto, providing regular updates on his social media has been missing in action, eliciting questions.

Gachagua was missing in action when President Wiliam Ruto hosted Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.

A joint address by Presidents Ruto and Ugand’a Museveni on Thursday, May 16, at State House, Nairobi was attended by all members of the cabinet, with the deputy president conspicuously absent.

When the visiting Uganda President left the country, Gachagua was once again nowhere to be seen with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen seeing him off.

When the President jetted back from Kigali, Rwanda, it is Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, his Defence colleague Aden Duale, Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung'wah and Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri who turned up to receive him.

The glaring absence of the DP has thus sparked speculation amid disquiet and political realignments in Mount Kenya.

Ruto's troops clash with Rigathi Gachagua over revenue-sharing formula remarks

Among his last public engagements was during a church service in Kiambu county when he called for allocation of more resources to Mt Kenya, owing to its huge population.

“The push for this formula is not just about our region’s high population but it is because it is the right thing to do. We are committed to ensuring fairness in the sharing of national revenue," DP Gachagua stated.

These remarks placed him on a collision path with a number of President William Ruto’s loyal foot soldiers who moved in quickly to distance themselves from the DP’s remarks.

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana slammed Gachagua, noting that the move will affect his presidential ambitions

“His statement is unfortunate because it is an attempt to continue with the segregation and discrimination of the arid and semi-arid regions.

“If you are planning to be President of this country you cannot ignore counties with small populations, Presidents Daniel Arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto did not ignored us. Anybody trying to ignore us and will do so on his own peril,” Mungatana noted.

The return of Uhuru, Haki Coalition and Limuru III

His absence comes at a time when the Mount Kenya region is witnessing heightened political activity and realignments.

Earlier this week, a new formation dubbed Haki Coalition was unveiled during Limuru III meeting that was attended by leaders from across the political divide.