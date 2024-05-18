Limuru III: Resolutions made, Haki Coalition & the return of Uhuru

The leaders agreed to retain the former President as the region’s kingpin to chart a way forward ahead of the 2027 General Election with a new political coalition dubbed Haki Coalition formed.

The coalition, aimed at vouching for the "one man, one vote, one shilling" revenue sharing formula draws its membership from across the political divide and brings together influential politicians as from the region.

Participants at the meeting included Martha Karua (NARC-Kenya party leader), Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee Secretary General), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri MP), Ndiritu Muriithi (former Laikipia governor), Ferdinand Waititu (former Kiambu governor) among others.

The leaders resolved that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta will remain the region’s kingpin until he officially steps down, dismissing claims of the existence of any other kingpin in the region where Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua remains the highest-ranking government official.

The meeting resolved that leaders will work together in uniting the region along the three thematic areas; which include political, social and economic, with the region pursuing its interests collectively.

"We must agree that those who showed up for the meeting are people keen on the Mt Kenyan unity and we appreciate all those who turned up. We are advocating for one Mountain one voice. The door is open for all who want to join us in this regional unity call. Our people should desist from being used to create division amongst us at the people of the Mt Kenya region," Karua said.

Participants at the meeting urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a meeting and give the vote-rich political block a direction in relation to 2027 elections and other issues.

Taxation and calls to send Ruto's administration home

Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi promised to send the current regime home, claiming that it is not only oppressive, but also insensitive to the plight of Kenyans, including those who voted for it.

"When Kenyans complain about high taxes and high cost of living the government should listen. That's why they are in power. But if they fail to listen then we can assure them that 2027 is not far. We will take them home.

"We are being led by fools. It's not a wonder that some tax policies and laws they are proposing are just counterproductive. Very high taxes but no services rendered to the populace to show for it." Muriithi said.

National Assembly Minority Whip Mark Mwenje agreed with the former governor's sentiments noting that just like during the colonial period when a section of leaders sided with the colonialists and remained blind to the suffering of Kenyans, the few courageous voices will liberate the region.

"If Maumau had the courage to fight the colonial regime, did the fighters sire cowards who couldn't fight for themselves? Those who supported this regime had no agreement that Mt Kenya people would be oppressed. Why are we being cowed by this regime? We can fight it," National Assembly Minority Whip Mark Mwenje stated.

Kikuyu Council of Elders chairman on how region failed Uhuru

The Kikuyu Council of Elders chairman Wachira Kiago lamented that the region found itself in the present state by failing to take the political direction provided by Uhuru.

"He stood with the region at all times and went out of his way to ensure that we(the Mt Kenya people) were catered for. The moment he issued a direction with the BBI, we failed to back him.

"He had informed the elders to help him to popularise the BBI because if it sailed through, then the Mt Kenya region would be sorted upon his exit." Kiago stated.