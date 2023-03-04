DP Gachagua: Uhuru’s men stole Sh16 billion packed in boxes days before Ruto took over [Video]

Gachagua who was speaking at a Nairobi hotel maintained that the money heist was executed in phases with the amount in question loaded in carton boxes and ferried away in choppers.

The choppers took the hefty sum to certain individuals' homes.

The last phase of the heist, according to Gachagua, saw Ksh 10 Billion loaded in boxes and carted away as the presidential election petition was going on.

The first phase which he maintains was executed just two days before the August 09 elections saw 6 billion taken away.

“Two days before the elections, they stole Ksh.6 billion and pretended to sell some shares from Telkom. When there was a case before the Supreme Court, they stole another Ksh.10 billion purportedly to pay some contractors.

“Money was being brought in cartons at Wilson Airport and flown in choppers to people's homes. And these are the people now unaskia wanaambiwa kuja andika statement kidogo, anaingia ndege anatoroka. And these people, who are thieves, were calling others thieves. They ripped this country…. They took everything,” Gachagua said during a meeting with professionals from Tetu.

Despite the weighty claims, the Deputy President did not name anyone involved in the looting spree or any steps taken to recover the money.

He maintained that the looting spree is to blame for the current state of the economy as the Kenya Kwanza administration inherited a broke government.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

“I said during my inauguration about the country we inherited... some people thought I was being mischievous. We inherited a dilapidated country, the coffers were empty, the stores were empty, not even rats were there because there was nothing to eat.

“We have started building this country from scratch. All the good work that President Mwai Kibaki did in 10 years was totally destroyed. All the good work Kibaki did of building a strong economy, of having thriving businesses, of allowing people to trade freely, of making sure there is money circulating in the economy, all of it was destroyed especially during the handshake era.” He added.

The second in command is on record blaming the previous regime for the challenges they continue to face in the backdrop of disillusioned voters whose patience is running thin after a number of election pledges failed to be achieved, key among them being taming the high cost of living.

