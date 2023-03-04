ADVERTISEMENT
2 Lessons DP Gachagua wants Matiang'i to copy from Kenya Kwanza politicians

Charles Ouma

DP Rigathi Gachagua dismissed Fred Matiang'i as a hallucinating coward and explained two lessons that the former CS should learn from Kenya Kwanza politicians.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has scoffed at former CS Fred Matiang’i, labelling the latter a coward and daring him to jet back into the country.

Gachagua who was speaking at a rally on Friday, March 3 noted that the former powerful CS should return to Kenya and honor summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the DP, Matiang’i is paranoid and flew to the United Kingdom to escape the summons and avoid answering questions over an alleged raid at his Karen home.

He dared Matiang’i to follow in the footsteps of Kenya Kwanza politicians who obeyed summons when they were allegedly persecuted by the previous administration in which the former CS was a powerful figure.

"He was called to record a simple statement but he decided to flee. Didn't I tell you that these people were cowards?

"They came after us before the elections, but did we run? They arrested me and took away our property and we stayed put," Gachagua explained.

READ: Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

He accused Matiang’i of suffering from hallucinations, adding that the Kenya Kwanza administration will not use the police to crack down on its perceived critics.

"Matiang'i suffers from hallucinations. He imagined the police arresting him. He thought we would send the police to him as they did to us.

"He (Matiang'i) could have asked me to teach him how to write a statement at DCI," he stated.

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i
The former CS flew to the UK shortly after the alleged raid at his Karen home with his lawyer, Danstan Omari explaining that he went to attend to family matters.

“There is nothing sinister about his travel. He is there to attend to an urgent private family matter and shall return to resume his ordinary routine as a private citizen,” Omari stated.

The former CS is expected to fly back into the country after two weeks.

