DPP returns investigation files on protests deaths to IPOA

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has released a detailed update on the investigations conducted by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) concerning deaths and injuries that occurred during recent protests across the country.
The update, presented by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, outlines the progress and directives given regarding four specific cases.
Injury to Dominic Wanjala Mutua
The ODPP received a file concerning the injury of Dominic Wanjala Mutua.
The main suspect in this case has denied firing a tear gas canister at the victim.
The DPP has directed further investigations, including authenticating the video evidence and obtaining a report from the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK).
Additionally, a ballistic report has been requested to assist in the investigation.
Death of Rex Kanyeki Masai
Investigations into the death of Rex Kanyeki Masai reveal that the deceased’s relatives identified the body for post-mortem examination.
However, key witnesses, including those who took Masai to the hospital and were present during the shooting, have not come forward to record statements.
The DPP urged anyone with information to assist IPOA in this investigation.
Death of Evans Kiratu Karobia
Evans Kiratu Karobia died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).
The cause of death was determined to be multiple organ injuries due to blunt force trauma.
No statements have been recorded regarding the incident.
The DPP directed IPOA to place this matter before a competent court for a public inquest and called on the public to provide any pertinent information.
Shooting of Gianna Markel Obonyo
Gianna Markel Obonyo sustained a gunshot wound on June 25, 2024, while riding a bicycle in her parents' compound.
She was treated at KNH, where she underwent surgery to remove the bullet.
The DPP will review the case further once the ballistic report is available.
Additional Investigations and Cases
The ODPP is also addressing other active cases involving police officers, including the shooting of Catherine Njeri Waruiki, a Kameme FM and TV reporter, in Nakuru County.
The DPP emphasised the need for accurate information and cautions against the spread of misinformation that could hinder investigations and jeopardise fair trials.
The DPP's office committed to working with government agencies, media, and civil society to uphold the integrity of the criminal justice system and ensure the safety of victims and witnesses.