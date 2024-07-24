The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

DPP returns investigation files on protests deaths to IPOA

Denis Mwangi

DPP Renson Ingonga says that investigations files into the death of Rex and other young cannot support a trial

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga
Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has released a detailed update on the investigations conducted by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) concerning deaths and injuries that occurred during recent protests across the country.

The update, presented by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, outlines the progress and directives given regarding four specific cases.

The ODPP received a file concerning the injury of Dominic Wanjala Mutua.

The main suspect in this case has denied firing a tear gas canister at the victim.

Direct of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga
Direct of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga Direct of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga Pulse Live Kenya

The DPP has directed further investigations, including authenticating the video evidence and obtaining a report from the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK).

Additionally, a ballistic report has been requested to assist in the investigation.

Investigations into the death of Rex Kanyeki Masai reveal that the deceased’s relatives identified the body for post-mortem examination.

Rex Masai with his mother
Rex Masai with his mother Rex Masai with his mother Pulse Live Kenya

However, key witnesses, including those who took Masai to the hospital and were present during the shooting, have not come forward to record statements.

The DPP urged anyone with information to assist IPOA in this investigation.

Evans Kiratu Karobia died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The cause of death was determined to be multiple organ injuries due to blunt force trauma.

Burial of Evans Kiratu Karobia
Burial of Evans Kiratu Karobia Burial of Evans Kiratu Karobia Pulse Live Kenya

No statements have been recorded regarding the incident.

The DPP directed IPOA to place this matter before a competent court for a public inquest and called on the public to provide any pertinent information.

Gianna Markel Obonyo sustained a gunshot wound on June 25, 2024, while riding a bicycle in her parents' compound.

She was treated at KNH, where she underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

The DPP will review the case further once the ballistic report is available.

The ODPP is also addressing other active cases involving police officers, including the shooting of Catherine Njeri Waruiki, a Kameme FM and TV reporter, in Nakuru County.

St John Ambulance personnel evacuate injured persons in Nairobi while in Nakuru, journalist Catherine Wnjeri Kariuki writhes in pain after being injured while covering July 16, 2024 anti-government protests
St John Ambulance personnel evacuate injured persons in Nairobi while in Nakuru, journalist Catherine Wnjeri Kariuki writhes in pain after being injured while covering July 16, 2024 anti-government protests St John Ambulance personnel evacuate injured persons in Nairobi while in Nakuru, journalist Catherine Wnjeri Kariuki writhes in pain after being injured while covering July 16, 2024 anti-government protests Pulse Live Kenya

The DPP emphasised the need for accurate information and cautions against the spread of misinformation that could hinder investigations and jeopardise fair trials.

The DPP's office committed to working with government agencies, media, and civil society to uphold the integrity of the criminal justice system and ensure the safety of victims and witnesses.

Denis Mwangi

