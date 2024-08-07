Mystery of Jomo Kenyatta’s doppelganger: Search for real dad stirs up family drama

A man's striking resemblance to Kenya's first president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, has captured public attention.

The an who allegedly lives in the United States, frequently gets approached by people, especially children, who point out his similarity to the late head of state.

This comparison has led to a significant curiosity about his heritage and the true identity of his biological father.

ADVERTISEMENT

A screenshot image of Jomo Kenyatta's lookalike who lives in the U.S. Pulse Live Kenya

The rift between Jomo Kenyatta's lookalike & his mum

The constant comparisons to Jomo Kenyatta made the man curious about his own origins.

He decided to seek answers from his mother, who is now 80 years old. However, his inquiries were met with resistance and anger.

He shared his story with Kikuyu Nation TV, revealing that his mother refused to discuss his biological father.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I asked her who my father was. As soon as I asked her that question, she slapped me so hard that I hit the wall and started seeing stars. She beat me and warned me against asking the same question again," he recounted.

This confrontation created a rift between him and his mother, as he felt he was being unfairly punished for wanting to know the truth about his father.

Why Kenyatta's lookalike ran away from home

The man revealed that the person he grew up calling dad was actually his stepfather, which further justified his curiosity about his biological father.

He felt alienated because his stepfather did not show him the same affection he showed his own children. This lack of love and constant punishment from his mother, influenced by her partner, led to a turbulent childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That man did not love me but his kids because I was not biologically his. My mum always listened to her man and would occasionally punish me whenever her lover told me I had done something wrong. Sometimes I would run away and sleep outside or sleep at my neighbors because of being beaten by my mum," he shared.

Adding to the mystery, he mentioned that his mother and the late Jomo Kenyatta lived close to each other, and their Member of Parliament was Peter Mbiyu Koinange, a known associate of Kenyatta.

Social media reactions

The man's story, shared in a video, quickly went viral online. Netizens flooded the comment sections with mixed reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some suggested that he take a DNA test to confirm his suspicions and find out the truth about his paternity.