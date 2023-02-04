ADVERTISEMENT
How Atwoli will pump in cash from his viral catchphrase

Fabian Simiyu

Anyone seeking to use Atwoli's famous phrase will have to part with cash first

Franci Atwoli has secured his viral catchphrase 'Alaa' with a copyright deal which means that the COTU secretary general will have to be paid by anyone who wishes to use the word.

Atwoli rose to fame in 2021 during an interview with a local media house when he used the word sarcastically to show disbelief.

It would be fair enough to say that he was already famous in Kenya but the phrase made him more popular in the country as people tried to make fun of it.

READ: Atwoli reveals what he told Raila before meeting Ruto at State House

DJs and content creators have since been using his clip as they try to spread joy and laughter in their videos.

Atwoli must have noticed how viral the clip was and decided to make money out of it by making it his trademark phrase.

The deal shows that the catchphrase has been copyrighted until 2031 and this means that the hilarious COTU boss will be streaming in money for the next eight years.

The amount of money that one will be required to pay to use the phrase has however not been stated.

Those who made videos out of it already are lucky since the new deal won't affect them.

Atwoli used the phrase 'sisi hatuna nguvu' to signify that the Kenyan citizens are helpless and living hand-to-mouth lifestyles where as the leaders leave lavish lifestyles.

Atwoli in 2020 showed his wavering support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) using the term 'na tusitishwe' as he tried to sell the ideas of the initiative to Kenyans.

How Atwoli will pump in cash from his viral catchphrase

