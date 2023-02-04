How Atwoli will pump in cash from his viral catchphrase

Atwoli rose to fame in 2021 during an interview with a local media house when he used the word sarcastically to show disbelief.

It would be fair enough to say that he was already famous in Kenya but the phrase made him more popular in the country as people tried to make fun of it.

Pulse Live Kenya

DJs and content creators have since been using his clip as they try to spread joy and laughter in their videos.

Atwoli must have noticed how viral the clip was and decided to make money out of it by making it his trademark phrase.

The deal shows that the catchphrase has been copyrighted until 2031 and this means that the hilarious COTU boss will be streaming in money for the next eight years.

The amount of money that one will be required to pay to use the phrase has however not been stated.

Those who made videos out of it already are lucky since the new deal won't affect them.

Other catchy phrases by Atwoli

Sisi hatuna nguvu

Atwoli used the phrase 'sisi hatuna nguvu' to signify that the Kenyan citizens are helpless and living hand-to-mouth lifestyles where as the leaders leave lavish lifestyles.

Na tusitishwe