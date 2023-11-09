The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

High Court suspends revised fees for ID, passports

Denis Mwangi

The High Court has suspended a Gazette notice that increased charges on a number of government services, including application of national identification cards and passports.

A man holding a Kenyan passport
A man holding a Kenyan passport

The new fees were announced by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, who was granted the authority to revise charges and levies on services provided by the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services.

Recommended articles

The revised fees covered essential services such as ID application, replacement, passport application, visa processing, and other registration and immigration services.

The new fees were met with widespread discontent among citizens, with many taking to social media platforms to voice their concerns and frustrations.

Milimani Law Courts
Milimani Law Courts Milimani Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The move to suspend the new fees was welcomed by many Kenyans who felt that the increased charges were too high and would make it difficult for them to access essential services.

Some of the revised fees included:

  • Replacement of ID cards: Sh2,000, up from Sh100
  • Registration of birth and death certificates: Sh200, up from Sh50.
  • Ordinary passport (34 pages): Sh7,500, up from Sh4,500.
  • 50-page passport: Sh9,500, up from Sh6,000.
  • 66-page passport: Sh12,500, up from Sh7,500.
  • Lost passport: Sh20,000, up from Sh12,000.
  • Replacement of mutilated passport: Sh20,000, up from Sh10,000.
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyans react to new 'cost of leaving' plus other ID & immigration services

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension of the new fees means that Kenyans will continue to pay the old fees for essential services such as ID application, replacement, passport application, visa processing, and other registration and immigration services.

The revised fees are seen by some as an additional financial burden on citizens already grappling with economic challenges.

Some have claimed that after failing to bring down the cost of living, the government has turned to increasing the cost of leaving the country for Kenyans looking for better opportunities abroad.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

High Court suspends revised fees for ID, passports

High Court suspends revised fees for ID, passports

Highlights from Ruto's State of the Nation Address
Live

Highlights from Ruto's State of the Nation Address

CS Kindiki says Haiti mission will cost Sh90B, here are sources of the money

CS Kindiki says Haiti mission will cost Sh90B, here are sources of the money

Kenyans react to new 'cost of leaving' plus other ID & immigration services

Kenyans react to new 'cost of leaving' plus other ID & immigration services

Makerere staff reject biometric check-in system

Makerere staff reject biometric check-in system

Governor Kawira Mwangaza survives 2nd impeachment

Governor Kawira Mwangaza survives 2nd impeachment

Israel, US compiling list of foreigners to leave Gaza Strip – Hamas

Israel, US compiling list of foreigners to leave Gaza Strip – Hamas

CS Kindiki gazettes new fees for ID replacement and passport application

CS Kindiki gazettes new fees for ID replacement and passport application

CEOs summoned for defying Ruto; KRA, Kenya Power, Hustler Fund among those listed

CEOs summoned for defying Ruto; KRA, Kenya Power, Hustler Fund among those listed

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla during Mashujaa celebrations on October 20, 2023

Ruto now returns Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

Margaret Mbitu

New details emerge on Kenyan woman found dead at US airport

President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023

Leaked letter uncovers Ruto's deal with Kiambu MPs & sabotage of gov't projects