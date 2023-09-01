High Court Judge, Justice Stephen Riech, concurred with a ruling asserting that the UDA party had flouted legal procedures in the nomination of 11 MCAs.
UDA suffers major setback as 11 politicians lose seats
UDA faces a significant setback as 11 politicians lose their seats following a legal ruling.
Chief Magistrate Mikoyan, in a judgment dated March 15, declared the nominations null and void due to reliance on a list invalidated by the political parties' tribunal.
Consequently, the Magistrate ordered the party to retract the list, initially published on September 9, 2022, emphasizing the legality of an original list drafted on July 27.
Chief Magistrate Mikoyan underscored the need for justice, pointing out that UDA had submitted an invalid list, which was posted on IEBC's website on July 27, 2022, mere days before the General Election.
The Court further observed that another list surfaced on August 24, 2023, but perplexingly, the names from the initial list had mysteriously vanished.
