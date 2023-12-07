The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
How DCI lured Controller of Budget from Karen & arrested her in Mombasa

Denis Mwangi

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o was returning home with her husband when the night took an unexpected turn, resulting in her arrest in Mombasa

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o at a court in Mombasa on December 5, 2023
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o at a court in Mombasa on December 5, 2023

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has disclosed how she was trailed by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and coerced into custody on Tuesday, December 5.

According to Nyakang’o, she and her husband were returning home from a golf game in Karen when she noticed they were being followed.

“I have been on leave since December 1. We returned home on Monday evening and realized a vehicle was tailing us. The occupants told me they needed to take a statement from me at the Central Bank in Nairobi,” she told the press.

Margaret Nyakango
Margaret Nyakango Pulse Live Kenya
The controller of the budget suggested taking the statement at home, but the officers insisted it had to be done at CBK.

She mentioned that she was advised to dress warmly, raising questions about the purpose of the visit to town.

“They took me to the CBK office, but I was never given any papers to write. They then informed me they were under instructions to take me to Mombasa,” she recalled.

Her husband was allowed to bring her some food after she mentioned she hadn't eaten. He was then asked to return home to Karen.

Nyakang’o was bundled into a vehicle and driven to Mombasa where she was arrested after arriving on Tuesday morning following a 7-hour journey.

“I arrived in Mombasa on Tuesday morning at about 7:30 a.m. I was taken to the CBK Mombasa office. The DCI officers from Nairobi handed my case over to the Mombasa team. I was processed and taken to court,” she narrated.

The controller of the budget was charged with conspiracy to defraud, contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code.

She was also accused of operating a Sacco without a license, contrary to Section 24 as read with Section 66 of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008.

According to a letter from the DCI obtained by the news desk, Nyakang’o was being accused alongside 10 others.

Other charges include forgery, contrary to Section 345 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, and uttering a false document, contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o [Photo: Parliament]
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o [Photo: Parliament] Pulse Live Kenya

Nyakang’o revealed that her interaction with the sacco in question happened in 2019 after she was informed that the sacco needed her expertise on the board.

“I filled out the forms, and he told me that if I could save up to Sh100,000 by the time of the AGM, I could join the board,” she said.

“In October 2019, I was interviewed and vetted for the Controller of Budget job and I was successful. I went back to the sacco and told them I had gotten a job and therefore needed to exit the sacco. I converted my savings into two plots of land though I added some money,” she added.

She later learned that she was named among the board of directors despite not being elected at the AGM.

Nyakang’o read mischief in her arrest, wondering why out of the 11 members who were being pursued, she was the only one presented in court on Tuesday.

The political class has waded into the matter, with some accusing unknown forces within the government of planning to remove her from office.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga condemned her arrest and termed it a political witch hunt.

Even within the government, some Kenyan Kwanza MPs, including Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro, have called for an end to the case.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

