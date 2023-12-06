The sports category has moved to a new website.

Margaret Nyakango's Biography: Age, career, net worth &why she was arrested in Mombasa

Lynet Okumu

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o first captured the nation's attention on March 7, when she revealed she was forced to sign out Sh15 billion days to the 2022 general elections

Margaret Nyakang'o, the Controller of Budget (CoB), found herself amid controversy after she was arrested alongside 10 others on charges of conspiracy to defraud.

Nyakang'o first captured the nation's attention on March 7, 2023, when she revealed approving a colossal Ksh15 billion under duress. few days to the August polls.

This revelation, made before Parliament, raised eyebrows, especially considering the timing – a mere four days before the General Election. Nyakango disclosed that she was coerced into approving the transaction by senior government officials.

Born in 1959 in Nyamira County, Margaret Nyakang'o is an accomplished academician with an impressive educational background.

She holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, a Master of Business Administration with a Strategic Management option from the University of Nairobi, and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from the same institution.

Furthermore, she is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K), a Certified Sacco Professional from Strathmore University, and a Certified Professional Coach Diploma holder from CDI Africa.

Nyakang'o's career journey reflects a wealth of experience in finance and administration.

Her professional path includes roles at the Controller and Auditor's General Office, Lake Basin Development Authority, Bob Morgan Services Limited, Harambee Sacco Society, Nairobi Evangelical Graduate School of Theology, and Mitun Business Consulting Limited.

Notably, she served as the Director of Finance and Administration at the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) for a decade.

Appointed as the Controller of Budget in December 2019, Nyakang'o's nomination by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and subsequent vetting by Parliament marked a significant moment in her career.

Prior to this prestigious position, she spent a year as a lecturer in Public Sector Finance at KCA University.

During her vetting in 2019, Nyakang'o disclosed a net worth of Sh68 million, describing it as modest compared to other state officers.

She attributed the bulk of her wealth to the value of her house, having completed the repayment of her mortgage.

The Controller of Budget role, according to the Salary and Remunerations Commission (SRC), comes with an annual pay package of Sh25.4 million.

Nyakang'o's arrest and subsequent charges, recommended by Deputy DPP Jacinya Nyamosi, involve conspiracy to defraud under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The group is also accused of operating a Sacco without a license, forgery, and uttering a false document.

These legal troubles emerged just four years into Nyakang'o's tenure, raising questions about her integrity and management practices.

