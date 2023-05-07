Through her philanthropic mission, the Chapati Forum, Purity has provided meals to over 10,000 families, making a remarkable impact on their lives.
Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award through chapati
In an interview with TUKO on Sartuday, Purity Wambui shared her inspiring journey of selflessness and determination.
For ten years, she has been tirelessly feeding street families in Nairobi, Naivasha, Kisumu, and other cities in Kenya.
However, her mission goes beyond just providing meals. Purity has also donated food carts to street families, offering them a tangible means to earn a living and reduce poverty in their lives.
"The idea is to give these families something tangible to earn a living from, which has reduced poverty in a big way," Purity said.
UN recognition
Purity's unwavering dedication to her cause has left an indelible impact on the lives of those she serves.
The positive change she brings has not gone unnoticed, as she has received several prestigious awards for her philanthropic work.
One of her most significant achievements was winning the United Nations Humanitarian Award in 2020, a recognition that underscored the remarkable impact of her Chapati Forum.
"I can say the most prestigious one for me is the United Nations Humanitarian award I won in 2020," she said.
Empowering women entrepreneurs
To further amplify her impact, Purity Wambui initiated a fund to support women from the Mathare, Dandora, and Korogocho slums in starting their own businesses.
With the assistance of generous individuals from different parts of Kenya, as well as supporters from Sweden and Canada, Purity has made this vision a reality.
Her aim is to distribute 50,000 food carts to deserving women in major cities across Kenya, providing them with a means to sustain themselves and their families.
A vision for better future
While Purity's current focus is on feeding and empowering street families, her ultimate goal is to see all street children enjoying basic needs, especially shelter.
She envisions a future where shelters are built to provide these vulnerable children with safe and secure homes.
