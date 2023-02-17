ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan dazzles US Shark Tank investors with her genius idea [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Margaret Nyamumbo appeared on the American TV show to convince the tycoons to invest $350,000 (Sh44 million) for 5% of her company

Kahawa 1893 founder Margaret Nyamumbo
Kahawa 1893 founder Margaret Nyamumbo

Kenyan-born entrepreneur, Margaret Nyamumbo secured a chance to appear on Shark Tank and pitch her business to the panel of investors who include millionaires and billionaires.

Shark Tank is a US TV show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors, also known as "sharks."

The entrepreneurs have the opportunity to negotiate a deal with one or more of the sharks who may offer to invest in their business in exchange for equity.

Nyamumbo appeared on the show seeking $350,000 (Sh44 million) for 5% of her company Kahawa 1893.

Kahawa 1893 founder Margaret Nyamumbo pitching her business on Shark Tank show
Kahawa 1893 founder Margaret Nyamumbo pitching her business on Shark Tank show Pulse Live Kenya

The coffee company, which sources directly from women farmers in Africa, is hoping to revolutionize the coffee industry by compensating farmers in a new way.

Nyamumbo, who grew up on her grandfather's coffee farm in Kenya, is passionate about sharing the delicious coffee produced by Kenyan farmers.

She noted that 90% of the labour and coffee comes from women, who are often not compensated because they do not own the land.

Nyamumbo disclosed that the firm not only sources coffee directly from women farmers in Africa but also allows customers to tip the farmers.

Kahawa 1893 then matches the tips, allowing customers to directly impact the lives of the farmers who produce their coffee.

The Sharks were intrigued by a sample of Nyamumbo's coffee before proceeding to ask questions about the business.

Oh that’s a good coffee,” remarked Robert Herjavec whose estimated wealth is $200 million (Sh25 billion).

I am a tea girl but that’s a good cup of coffee,” added Emma Grede who is said to be worth $360 million (Sh45 million).

The full episode which airs on Friday night will reveal whether Nyamumbo impressed the investors enough to get the money she was seeking.

Nyamumbo has a personal connection to the coffee industry. Her grandfather was a driver for the colonial government who managed to start his own coffee farm with some seedlings.

After studying abroad in the USA, Nyamumbo returned home with a vision to bring Kenyan coffee to the world in a way that benefits women farmers the most.

With her company, Kahawa 1893, she is working towards empowering women coffee farmers by sourcing directly from them and allowing customers to tip and provide additional compensation for their hard work.

Nyamumbo's personal experience and passion for creating change within the coffee industry has driven her to create a unique and innovative business model that aims to create a coffee revolution.

Through her work with Kahawa 1893, she hopes to bring attention to the important role that women play in the coffee industry and ensure they receive the compensation and recognition they deserve.

