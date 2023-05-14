The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jalang'o, Sonko give their take as Kenyans react to public Raila-Ruto meeting

Charles Ouma

It was the first public meeting between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President William Ruto after the hotly contested August 2022 elections

President William Ruto, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and Azimio la Umoja Coalition leader Raila Odinga at Kasarani stadium for Kipkeino Classic on May 13, 2023
President William Ruto, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and Azimio la Umoja Coalition leader Raila Odinga at Kasarani stadium for Kipkeino Classic on May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13 saw former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President William Ruto meet in public for the first time since August 2022 elections.

Recommended articles

The two leaders first met in Nyandarua during the funeral service for Mukami Kimathi and warmed up to each other amid cheers from the crowd.

A few minutes later, the duo met at Kasarani Stadium for the 2023 Absa Kip Keino Classic where the best of global and local athletics talent converged for the showpiece.

Photos of Ruto chatting with Odinga made rounds with many opining that leaders sitting together and engaging cordially regardless of their differences in opinion is a good sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe is among the leaders who reacted to the photos noting that such are the things he loves seeing.

Things I love seeing! God bless Kenya! Tusonge mbele!” Jalang’o wrote.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko also noted that there are no permanent enemies in politics writing:

“NO PERMANENT ENEMITY IN POLITICS: They met, sat together, laughed together in solidarity with the mau mau freedom fighters as they laid Mama Mukami Kimathi to rest thereafter proceeded together to Kasarani for an international event to cheer our athletes where they also went to the changing room together to change to sportswear while sisi kwa ground and social media hate one another coz of them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ruto, Raila shine as Gachagua fumbles in first public meeting [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

The former Nairobi county boss advised Kenyans to learn from the two leaders never to let their political differences turn them against each other.

“My simple advice to all Kenyans Let's not turn against each other due to political differences, especially when someone is looking for half a loaf.” Sonko wrote.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President William Ruto at Mukami Kimathi's funeral service
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President William Ruto at Mukami Kimathi's funeral service Pulse Live Kenya

Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald B. Kipkorir also warmed up to the photos writing:

ADVERTISEMENT

“When President William Ruto & Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga shake hands & call each other “my Brother”, the Country cheers! Only political brokers aren’t happy. But the rest of the Country is.”

After a hotly-contested elections, Raila and Ruto have been on opposite ends a number of times, including most recently when the opposition called for mass demonstrations over the high cost of living and what it terms as its stolen victory in the August 2022 elections.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Jalang'o, Sonko give their take as Kenyans react to public Raila-Ruto meeting

Jalang'o, Sonko give their take as Kenyans react to public Raila-Ruto meeting

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany sparks mixed reactions with branded textbooks donation

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany sparks mixed reactions with branded textbooks donation

Rachel Ruto heaps praises on CS Kithure Kindiki

Rachel Ruto heaps praises on CS Kithure Kindiki

Gachagua addresses Kikuyu representation in government

Gachagua addresses Kikuyu representation in government

Ruto, Raila shine as Gachagua fumbles in first public meeting [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Ruto, Raila shine as Gachagua fumbles in first public meeting [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

DCI issues update on radio station's raid during live broadcast

DCI issues update on radio station's raid during live broadcast

Heartwarming moment as Ruto welcomes Raila in first public meeting after elections [Video]

Heartwarming moment as Ruto welcomes Raila in first public meeting after elections [Video]

DJ Fatxo's request to DCI after Jeff Mwathi's parents rejected report

DJ Fatxo's request to DCI after Jeff Mwathi's parents rejected report

Pulse Sports

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

From left: Mike Sonko & a teacher mending school uniform for a needy student in Narok

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

From left: Sam Gituku & Yvonne Okwara

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Teacher Joyce Malit with her pupil

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo