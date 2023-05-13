Heartwarming moment as Ruto welcomes Raila in first public meeting after elections [Video]

The trio met on Saturday, May 13 at the funeral service of Mau Mau veteran, Mukami Kimathi.

The president and his deputy stood and shook Raila’s hands with the president patting the opposition chief gently on the shoulder as they welcomed him to the event that is underway at Mukami's home in Nyandarua.

The warm reception attracted applause from the crowd that cheered the three leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raila arrived who arrived in the company of Jubilee secretary general, Jeremiah Kioni made his way to Mukami’s home about an hour after the president’s arrival.

Former Muranga governor Mwangi wa Iria was also part of Raila's entourage with former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga making his way to the venue shortly after Raila’s arrival.

Proceedings were halted briefly by loud cheers as the Azimio leader made his way to his seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Azimio la Umoja boss set the stage for his first public meeting with President Ruto after announcing earlier in the week that he would attend Mukami Kimathi’s funeral service, recounting his long history with the family of the Mau Mau fighters.

“I cannot miss the funeral of Shujaa Mama Mukami wa Kimathi. We have been very close and I will be in Njabini for her final ceremony on earth,” Raila stated at the time.