Final moments of woman found dead after falling from Kasarani apartment

According to detectives, the deceased met a man identified as Lawrence Gitonga at an entertainment joint along Mirema drive on Friday night.

After partying for several hours, the pair left the entertainment joint with some drinks.

They dropped a friend who was with them before making their way to the short-stay accommodation space that they had booked.

Investigators revealed that the pair spent a few minutes partaking drinks that they had taken with them from the entertainment spot.

CCTV footage obtained from the scene of crime shows Nzomo making her way to the apartment at 3:30am on Saturday morning.

She was in the company of an unidentified individual and was only dressed in a red tshirt.

Residents reported hearing a commotion shortly before Joan’s body fell from the 10th floor of the house.

After securing the scene, detectives found a man identified as Lawrence Gitonga inside the house with several injuries.

Gitonga was rushed to a city hospital for treatment with reports indicating that he had stab wounds.

The body of the deceased was taken to City Mortuary with investigations into the incident commencing.

Detectives who accessed the scene of crime found bedsheets soaked in blood with blood was also spattered on the walls and floor of the house.

What transpired once inside the room is the subject of ongoing police investigations.