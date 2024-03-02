Woman dies after falling from apartment in Kasarani

Residents of the apartment which doubles up short-term rental accommodation space reported hearing a commotion in the wee hours of Saturday morning before the tragedy.

A few minutes later, the woman’s body was found at the ground level with officers attached to Kasarani Police Station called in to establish the events that led to the woman's demise.

The apartment has been cordoned off by the police who have commenced investigations.

Curious residents milled around the building with a crowd building up at the scene.

The identity of the woman had not been revealed by the time this publication was made, with police having arrived at the scene to collect the body of the deceased.

Once the identity of the deceased is established, the police will contact the lady's family with an autopsy also expected to be performed to establish the cause of death.

Coming at a time when several cases of femicide have been reported with detectives investigating working round the clock to bring those responsible to face justice, netizens decried the worrying trend.

Surge in femicide

Among the murders under investigation is that of Rita Waeni who was murdered and her body dismembered in an apartment in Kasarani.

On February 17, a man in Juja murdered his wife before committing suicide in yet another incident that is also under investigation.

Others include the murder of socialite Starlet Wahu who was murdered in an apartment earlier in the year.

Police are also working round the clock to resolve the death of 28-year-old Nelvin Museti whose lifeless body was found outside her apartment in Lang’ata in what is suspected to be murder earlier this year.

In the wake of a surge in cases of femicide, activists, rights organization and the general public brought Kenya to a standstill with the #EndFemicideKE campaign taking over online and offline.

With placards, T-shirts, banners and caps bearing messages supporting the cause, celebrities, politicians, activists and the public turned out in large numbers to demand for swift action to curb the worrying trend.