ADVERTISEMENT
Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

Charles Ouma

CS Hassan Joho accompanied President William Ruto in his ongoing tour of Mount Kenya region

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua, Mining CS Hassan Joho and Governor Anne Waiguru in Kirinyaga County on August 10, 2024 where they inspected development projects

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho stole the show when he accompanied President William Ruto on their first official tour.

Joho was treated to an overwhelming welcome when the President stopped to address residents of Sagana on Saturday.

As soon as the President mentioned Joho’s name, the crowd cheered wildly with a section demanding to be addressed by the newly-appointed CS.

The Head of State had to halt his speech momentarily to allow the cheers to subside.

The president laughed as the crowd cheered the crowd welcomed Joho before resuming his speech.

In his address, the President noted that he had asked Joho to camp in Sagana to address challenges and concerns facing fisheries in the county.

"And I have told the new Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho who is here to camp here until this project is streamlined.

"We have agreed that we are increasing investment in that project and we want fingerlings to increase from one million in the short term to five million," the President said amid cheers as the crowd welcomed Joho.

He added that with the support of the African Development Bank, the government will ensure more investment in fingerlings production and fisheries sector in the country.

"You are well known for fingerlings. You supply most parts of Kenya with fish fingerlings but there is no good plan for it.

"I want to tell you that the government of Kenya will plan with the African Development Bank to give enough money to double the number of fingerlings you produce." President Ruto added.

Joho was brought on board, along with several ODM politicians who joined President Ruto’s broad-based government as Cabinet Secretaries.

Others who were brought on board include John Mbadi (Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs).

Shortly after nominating Joho to serve in his cabinet, President Ruto visited the coast region for a working tour.

The visit saw the president receive an overwhelming reception from a region that has traditionally voted in favour of the opposition.

