The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto receives overwhelming welcome in Mombasa [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Despite weeks of protests against the government, President Ruto received an overwhelming welcome in Mombasa on Thursday

President William Ruto was met with a thunderous reception upon his arrival in Mombasa for a development tour on Thursday.
President William Ruto was met with a thunderous reception upon his arrival in Mombasa for a development tour on Thursday.
  • Nomination of former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho as Cabinet Secretary was well received by Mombasa residents
  • Ruto emphasised the importance of cooperation across political lines
  • Ruto has nominated other ODM officials to key cabinet positions
  • The appointments have sparked discussions about potential impact on Kenya's political landscape

Recommended articles

President William Ruto was met with a thunderous reception upon his arrival in Mombasa for a development tour on Thursday.

The enthusiastic welcome was notably influenced by his recent decision to nominate former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho as Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Maritime Affairs, and Blue Economy.

The president's visit comes in the wake of countrywide protests against the Finance Bill and other government shortfalls.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto was met with a thunderous reception upon his arrival in Mombasa for a development tour on Thursday.
President William Ruto was met with a thunderous reception upon his arrival in Mombasa for a development tour on Thursday. President William Ruto was met with a thunderous reception upon his arrival in Mombasa for a development tour on Thursday. Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto was met with a thunderous reception upon his arrival in Mombasa for a development tour on Thursday.
President William Ruto was met with a thunderous reception upon his arrival in Mombasa for a development tour on Thursday. President William Ruto was met with a thunderous reception upon his arrival in Mombasa for a development tour on Thursday. Pulse Live Kenya

However, the nomination of Joho, a prominent figure in the region, seems to have appeased the local residents, many of whom participated in the demonstrations.

This move is seen as part of Ruto's broader strategy to foster unity and address the grievances of different political factions within the country.

During his address, President Ruto emphasised the importance of a broad-based government and the need for cooperation across political lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated, "I have nominated members of ODM to help in my Cabinet because we must work together for the betterment of our country."

The crowd responded positively when Ruto asked if they supported Joho's appointment, showing overwhelming approval.

In addition to Joho, Ruto has nominated other ODM officials to key cabinet positions.

This includes John Mbadi for National Treasury and Planning, Wycliffe Oparanya for the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs, and Opiyo Wandayi for Energy and Petroleum.

ADVERTISEMENT

These appointments have sparked discussions about the potential impact on Kenya's political landscape, considering the historical tensions between ODM and Ruto's administration.

Joho, who had previously vowed never to work with Ruto, has accepted the nomination, signaling a significant shift in political alliances.

READ: Raila breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet nominees from ODM & gives party position

The President's decision to include ODM members is seen as an attempt to bring stability and unity to the nation, particularly in the face of recent protests and economic challenges.

As the nation watches closely, it remains to be seen how these political maneuvers will influence Kenya's governance and the ongoing efforts to address the economic and social concerns of its citizens.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto receives overwhelming welcome in Mombasa [Video]

Ruto receives overwhelming welcome in Mombasa [Video]

Raila breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet nominees from ODM & gives party position

Raila breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet nominees from ODM & gives party position

Ruto makes changes at the top command of the National Police Service

Ruto makes changes at the top command of the National Police Service

Details of Ministry of Interior staffer Ruto has fronted to succeed Aisha Jumwa

Details of Ministry of Interior staffer Ruto has fronted to succeed Aisha Jumwa

Fuel prices, debt & other key sectors Cabinet nominees from ODM will control

Fuel prices, debt & other key sectors Cabinet nominees from ODM will control

Murkomen's apology & new commitment in Cabinet reshuffle

Murkomen's apology & new commitment in Cabinet reshuffle

Ruto appoints Noah Maiyo new commandant of Presidential Escort Unit commandant

Ruto appoints Noah Maiyo new commandant of Presidential Escort Unit commandant

John Mbadi's Biography: Facts about Raila-man who will manage Kenya's economy

John Mbadi's Biography: Facts about Raila-man who will manage Kenya's economy

Soipan Tuya's Biography: Family political history, academic achievements & net worth

Soipan Tuya's Biography: Family political history, academic achievements & net worth

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Disruptions persist as airlines, media & banks hit by global IT outage

Disruptions persist as airlines, media & banks recover from global IT outage

President William Ruto at a Church service at Africa Gospel Church in Chebango, Bomet County.

Waliniita nikaenda huko kwa X space, wakatoroka - Ruto brags as he slams protesters

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office

Nairobi County proposes strict laws on ownership of cats, chicken & livestock

President William Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a tour of Bunge Towers on April 25, 2024

Speaker Wetangula clarifies vetting process for reappointed Cabinet Secretaries