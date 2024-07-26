Ruto receives overwhelming welcome in Mombasa [Video]

President William Ruto was met with a thunderous reception upon his arrival in Mombasa for a development tour on Thursday.

The enthusiastic welcome was notably influenced by his recent decision to nominate former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho as Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Maritime Affairs, and Blue Economy.

The president's visit comes in the wake of countrywide protests against the Finance Bill and other government shortfalls.

However, the nomination of Joho, a prominent figure in the region, seems to have appeased the local residents, many of whom participated in the demonstrations.

This move is seen as part of Ruto's broader strategy to foster unity and address the grievances of different political factions within the country.

During his address, President Ruto emphasised the importance of a broad-based government and the need for cooperation across political lines.

He stated, "I have nominated members of ODM to help in my Cabinet because we must work together for the betterment of our country."

The crowd responded positively when Ruto asked if they supported Joho's appointment, showing overwhelming approval.

In addition to Joho, Ruto has nominated other ODM officials to key cabinet positions.

This includes John Mbadi for National Treasury and Planning, Wycliffe Oparanya for the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs, and Opiyo Wandayi for Energy and Petroleum.

These appointments have sparked discussions about the potential impact on Kenya's political landscape, considering the historical tensions between ODM and Ruto's administration.

Joho, who had previously vowed never to work with Ruto, has accepted the nomination, signaling a significant shift in political alliances.

The President's decision to include ODM members is seen as an attempt to bring stability and unity to the nation, particularly in the face of recent protests and economic challenges.