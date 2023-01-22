Karua slaps IEBC with demands ahead of Raila’s rally to address rigging dossier

The demand comes days after Azimio revealed that they have credible evidence and data handed over to them by a whistleblower confirming that the 9 August 2022 presidential election was rigged in favour of President Wiliam Ruto.

Karua now wants the electoral body to open its servers so that what transpired during the August 2022 elections and the results of the exercise can be made public.

The NARC-Kenya party leader took to social media demanding that the servers should be shown to the public, maintaining that IEBC owes Kenyans the truth and the time is ripe for Kenyans to be liberated from "electoral deceit".

"IEBC as the duty bearer holds the records on our behalf. The records belong to us and ALL power is exercised by each and every office on our behalf, wherever you are, whoever you ARE listen and do what the constitution sanctions, lay bare the servers!," Karua wrote on Twitter.

"The truth shall not be forgotten, shall not and cannot be buried, the truth will always OUT ! The time is now." She added.

Azimio maintains that an alleged anonymous whistleblower from the IEBC came forward with evidence of fraud and manipulation in the 2022 elections maintaining that under Wafula Chebukati, Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and CEO Marjan Hussein, fabricated information was provided to the Kenyans in an election that was rigged.

“We’ve seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is, Raila Odinga won the elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973 votes, representing 41.66%.” Jubilee Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni stated.