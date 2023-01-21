ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Charles Ouma

Raila will jet into the country from South Africa on Monday and head straight to Kamukunji grounds

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga

Azimio leader Raila Odinga will on Monday, January 23 give a comprehensive statement on claims by a whistleblower that the 9 August 2022 presidential election was rigged in favour of President Wiliam Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Odinga’s spokesman, Dennis Onyango, the former Prime Minister will delve into the matter, providing more detail when he jects back into the country from South Africa.

Raila will issue the statement at a rally in Kamkunji Grounds in Nairobi when addressing a People’s Baraza.

A press release dispatched to newsrooms indicates that Raila is will land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 11 am and make his way to Kamkunji for the People’s Baraza where he will address his supporters.

“Upon arrival, Mr. Odinga will proceed to the Kamukunji grounds in Kamukunji Constituency for a People’s Baraza consultations with the public where they will discuss recent disclosures by a whistle blower on the conduct of the 2022 general election,” stated Mr. Onyango.

“Mr. Odinga appeals to Kenyans to show up in large numbers at the Kamukunji Baraza, in the interest of the country.” Read the statement in part.

An alleged anonymous whistleblower from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) came forward with evidence of fraud and manipulation in the 2022 elections which was shared with Azimio leaders, kicking off a storm.

The whistleblower maintained that under IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and CEO Marjan Hussein, provided fabricated information to the Kenyans in an election that was rigged.

Martha Karua,Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka
Martha Karua,Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka Martha Karua,Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition cited these documents provided by the whistleblower alleging that Raila Odinga garnered 8,170,353 votes representing 57.3 percent while William Ruto garnered 5,915,973 representing 41.66 percent.

“We’ve seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is, Raila Odinga won the elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973 votes, representing 41.66%.” Jubilee Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni stated.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka added that Azimio did not have these facts by the time it filed a petition challenging Ruto's win at the Supreme court.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

Details of the new government role given to dancing Kisumu Chief John Migun

Details of the new government role given to dancing Kisumu Chief John Migun

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone & online