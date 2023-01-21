Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

According to Odinga’s spokesman, Dennis Onyango, the former Prime Minister will delve into the matter, providing more detail when he jects back into the country from South Africa.

Raila will issue the statement at a rally in Kamkunji Grounds in Nairobi when addressing a People’s Baraza.

A press release dispatched to newsrooms indicates that Raila is will land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 11 am and make his way to Kamkunji for the People’s Baraza where he will address his supporters.

“Upon arrival, Mr. Odinga will proceed to the Kamukunji grounds in Kamukunji Constituency for a People’s Baraza consultations with the public where they will discuss recent disclosures by a whistle blower on the conduct of the 2022 general election,” stated Mr. Onyango.

“Mr. Odinga appeals to Kenyans to show up in large numbers at the Kamukunji Baraza, in the interest of the country.” Read the statement in part.

An alleged anonymous whistleblower from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) came forward with evidence of fraud and manipulation in the 2022 elections which was shared with Azimio leaders, kicking off a storm.

The whistleblower maintained that under IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and CEO Marjan Hussein, provided fabricated information to the Kenyans in an election that was rigged.

Martha Karua,Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition cited these documents provided by the whistleblower alleging that Raila Odinga garnered 8,170,353 votes representing 57.3 percent while William Ruto garnered 5,915,973 representing 41.66 percent.

“We’ve seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is, Raila Odinga won the elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973 votes, representing 41.66%.” Jubilee Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni stated.