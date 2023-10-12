U.K. military intercepts Kenya Airways plane in response to threat

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was diverted to London Stansted Airport for security clearance following the detection of a potential security threat.

Kenya Airways promptly responded to the situation by conducting a thorough risk assessment of the perceived threat in conjunction with the UK security authorities.

BI Africa

After assessing the situation, it was determined that the security threat had "low credibility." The airline emphasised its commitment to prioritising the safety and security of passengers and crew.

"We received a security alert on the 12th Oct 2023 at approximately 10:30am, from the UK Security agencies. This threat has since been established to have low credibility," stated Kenya Airways in a release.

The aircraft was cleared for travel after landing at Stansted Airport, and normal operations were set to resume, with the flight departing for London Heathrow.

While the reason for the interception remains unclear, reports from London indicated that bomb squads were seen responding to the scene.

Stansted Airport's proximity to key Royal Air Force bases and its capacity for isolating potential risks make it the designated airport for dealing with security issues in the UK.

The incident disrupted travel plans for passengers as flights were held due to the ongoing security concern. However, the airport has been cleared, and the situation is returning to normal.

KQ to offer psychological support to affected passengers

Kenya Airways has offered to provide psychological support to passengers and crew members affected by the incident, acknowledging the inconvenience caused.

The airline expressed gratitude for the patience of passengers and assured them that necessary counseling support would be made available.

The interception of KQ100 highlights the critical role of security agencies and airlines in ensuring passenger safety in an era of heightened security threats and global uncertainties.

Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations to shed light on the exact nature of the perceived threat.

This incident serves as a reminder of the vigilance and preparedness of security forces in safeguarding the skies and maintaining the safety of air travel.

As details continue to emerge, travelers and the aviation industry remain vigilant and committed to upholding the safety and security of all passengers.