Kenya Kwanza lawmakers clash with Duale, Kindiki and Alice Wahome

Caught in the eye of the storm are three Cabinet Secretaries in President William Ruto’s administration: Aden Duale (Defence) and Kithure Kindiki (Interior) and Alice Wahome (Water).

The three CSs have attracted the wrath of Kenya Kwanza lawmakers who accuse them of resorting to intimidation and engaging in cheap politics during the recently-concluded by-elections in Garissa Township and Kandara in which UDA candidates prevailed.

Leading in the onslaught is Mandera Senator and United Democratic Movement (UDM) party leader, Ali Roba who accused Duale and Kinndiki of resorting to intimidation tactics.

Roba told the press on Saturday, January 7 that Duale and Kindiki had withdrawn his security detail to frustrate him from campaigning for his UDM candidate in the race.

A tough-talking Roba maintained that the CSs should be held responsible for any threat to his life noting that the two CSs had taken the fight to a level that not even former President Uhuru Kenyatta reached despite their relationship.

"What we exercised as UDM is our democratic right. Uhuru could not touch my security based on the threats we face in our region," He lamented.

In Kandara, Alice Wahome came under attack for meddling in local politics with Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina of supporting Ford Asili's Titus Njau Mbuchu rather than UDA’s Chege Njuguna who won the race.

“I am pleading with Ruto to direct the ministers to focus on their work and leave politics to politicians. Murang'a is not the Ministry of Water, she is a CS and not a village person.

“If she brings back political issues here in the village, we will make her a village person. She should concentrate on her work,” Maina fired.