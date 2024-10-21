Kenyan doctor elected World Medical Association president

Former Kenya Medical Association (KMA) President, Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu, has been elected as the World Medical Association (WMA) President-elect for the 2025/2026 term.

The announcement was made by KMA on Saturday, October 19, 2024, following a tightly contested election during the 75th WMA General Assembly in Helsinki, Finland.

Historic win at the 75th WMA General Assembly

Dr. Kitulu secured 100 votes, surpassing Prof. Caldas Alfonso of the Portuguese Medical Association, who received 24 votes.

Her election as the WMA President-elect marks a significant achievement, as the WMA represents 115 national medical associations and over 9 million physicians globally.

In a celebratory message, KMA stated: “Join us in congratulating Dr Jacqueline Kitulu⁩, former KMA President and now the World Medical Association President-elect for 2025/2026. We are global.”

Dr Jacqueline Kitulu Pulse Live Kenya

Dr. Kitulu's journey in the medical profession

Dr. Kitulu has had an illustrious career in the medical field. She first joined the Kenya Medical Association in 2012 as an Assistant National Secretary and later became the National Vice Chair in 2014.

She ascended to the position of KMA President in April 2016, a role she held until 2020.

Her career began in 1999 as a clinical officer, and she later joined Nairobi Hospital as a casualty medical officer in 2001.

Over the years, Dr. Kitulu has held prominent roles, including working at the United States Embassy in Kenya as a panel physician and serving as the National Chairperson of the Kenya Medical Women’s Association between 2008 and 2012.

Dr Jacqueline Kitulu Pulse Live Kenya

Leadership in various medical organisations

Dr. Kitulu's leadership extends beyond KMA. She has worked at the Kenya Red Cross for over 12 years, holding various roles such as Deputy Governor and Finance Committee member.

Additionally, she served on the board of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) as the Finance Committee Chair from 2018 to 2021.

Her extensive leadership roles include Director at Emergency Plus Medical Services, Vice Chair of the Kenya Consumer Protection Advisory Committee, and Health Advisory Panelist at Safaricom PLC.

She has also contributed to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) as the Committee Chair from January 2020 to January 2023.

Education and recognition

Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Healthcare Management from Strathmore Business School.

Her contributions to the medical field have earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW) in 2021, awarded by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Among other recognitions, she received the Kenya Association of Family Physicians Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022 and the Distinguished Service Award from the Kenya Medical Association in 2019.

Vision for WMA presidency

As she prepares to assume her new role as WMA President, Dr. Kitulu has outlined her objectives for the term.

These include fostering inter-regional cooperation to bridge healthcare gaps, advocating for robust primary healthcare systems, and mentoring junior physicians.

Dr Jacqueline Kitulu Pulse Live Kenya