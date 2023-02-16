ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland

Denis Mwangi

The Kenyan mother died alongside her daughter after venturing out to sell Samosas in a tourist town in Finland

Catherine and her daughter Mitchelle who operated a mobile restaurant owner
Catherine and her daughter Mitchelle who operated a mobile restaurant owner

Two Kenyan women living in Finland were found dead in the parking lot of a skiing centre in Tahko, Nilsiä.

Tahko is a small tourist town with many restaurants and outdoor activities, including winter sports facilities.

The deceased were identified as 43-year-old Catherine and her daughter Michelle in her twenties.

Catherine and her daughter Michelle's mobile food truck
Catherine and her daughter Michelle's mobile food truck Pulse Live Kenya

According to a report by Finish national broadcaster Yle, the women had travelled to Nilsiä for work but failed to return home to Iisalmi, which led their family to report them missing.

The police received a report about the missing women on February 8, and the following day, the women were found dead in Tahko.

The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the women's deaths and are conducting two investigations to determine the cause of death.

They are exploring leads of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from the food truck that they were using to sell traditional Kenyan food including samosas.

The deceased operated their own restaurant Africana Sambusa based in Finland.

AfricanaSambusa is a family business that was founded out of passion with the power of associations in 2014 and registered in 2017 along with experience.

According to the restaurant’s website, the business is modelled as a mobile food apartment that travels around different cities in Finland to offer exotic street food and delicacies.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an estimated 3-4 million Kenyans are living and working overseas.

The United Nations estimates reveal even more outrageous numbers, as it shows that there are over 281 million people classified as international migrants.

Fortunately, this migration typically has positive effects, as migrants are more likely to contribute to the growth of the economy they run to.

Also, migration usually fosters the integration of cultures and more tolerance amongst different people, not to mention all the knowledge that is exchanged and refined.

For Kenyans, this positive influence can be felt where there is a Kenyan diaspora and back home. These hard-working East Africans play major economic roles wherever they set up a community and still manage to service the growth of their nation’s economy via diaspora remittance.

Now more than ever, Kenyan diaspora remittance is critical seeing as the country is faced with inflation that has driven the cost of living up.

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua
Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Diaspora remittance is the number of money locals who have travelled abroad sends back to family, friends, and other related parties.

Migration, as a result, serves as an economic driver in countries that struggle with an above-average standard of living.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya, remittance being sent to Kenya currently stands as one of the country’s main sources of foreign exchange, rivalling export earnings from key economic sectors such as tourism, tea, and horticulture.

Also, diaspora remittance aids families in procuring basic amenities, such as light bills, food supplies, school fees, etc, as a majority of this money is typically sent to family members.

Be that as it may, diaspora remittance in Kenya contributes largely to the stability of the Kenyan economy.

Data from the CBK shows that remittance inflows for the first 9 months of 2022 increased from $2.71 billion in the first nine months of 2021 to $3.053 billion, a whopping 12.7% increase.

This figure highlights just how much hardworking Kenyans in the diaspora still show patriotism by financing the most fundamental institution back home, the social institution of the family.

