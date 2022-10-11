RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police probe disappearance of Ugandan MP in Nairobi

A police report was filed by his friends, including Clerk of the Ugandan National Assembly Opio Emmanuel and Talibet Kibet.

Ugandan Member of Parliament David Wakikona
Kilimani OCPD Andrew Muturi has issued an update regarding the whereabouts of Ugandan Member of Parliament David Wakikona who went missing in Nairobi.

Muturi told journalists on Tuesday, October 11, that Wakikona was found by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and had already returned to Uganda.

"There was a missing person report filed at the police station and the DCI took over the investigations. He was found and has already returned to Uganda," the Kilimani OCPD said.

Kilimani Divisional Police Headquarters
Wakikona went missing earlier in October after boarding a cab from Kilimani to Nairobi CBD.

At the time, the MP had left behind his accomplices and was in the cab alone. He had requested the guard at his apartement to hail him a taxi.

Mr Wakikona had checked in at Samura Court along Argwings Kodhek road on October 3, 2022, together with his colleagues, and his whereabouts remain unknown,” read an excerpt of the police report.

Ugandan Member of Parliament David Wakikona
Police are probing the circumstances in which the politician went missing in the city.

