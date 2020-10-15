On Thursday, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen got Kenyans on Twitter talking after he intimated on the main reason for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with parliamentary leaders, on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, the ex-Majority leader of Senate insinuated that the Cabinet will discuss the final Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, whose launch might take place on Saturday.

He mentioned that he does not know of any process involving Kenyans that has been managed like private property the way the BBI is being handled.

“So the Cabinet will discuss BBI final report tomorrow and be launched in State House on Saturday? I can’t remember any other process that involves the people of Kenya that has been managed like private property even more than official secrets. Now let the campaigns begin,” said Murkomen.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator further stated that less than five people know details of the BBI report and not even former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is one of its greatest champions knows what it contains. He mentioned that they are all waiting for Saturday to know its content.

“I can authoritatively state that there not more than 5 people who know what is in the BBI report. Even Raila & Yusuf Haji don’t know the contents of the final report just like they didn’t know what was in the first report that was launched in Bomas. All are waiting Saturday’s launch,” added Kipchumba Murkomen.

Here’s how Kenyans reacted to his words;