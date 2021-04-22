Kenyans react to reports that only 12 Counties approved the correct BBI document

The committee said that 34 counties debated the wrong format of the BBI document, while 12 counties debated and approved the correct format of the BBI document sent to counties.

Mandera, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Murang'a, Kiambu, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia, Nakuru, and Siaya are the only counties that debated the correct format of the document, and with this development, the constitutional amendment process risks failure.

BBI Taskforce Joint Secretary, Paul Mwangi has however, dismissed reports that the counties passed the wrong document, insisting that only one document was submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).