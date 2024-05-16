The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Motor Vehicle Tax: Inside government's plan to lure foreign billions

Denis Mwangi

The Motor Vehicle Tax is also meant to discourage the use of private means of transport over public means

President William Ruto driving a vehicle

In a recent media interview, Molo MP and National Assembly Finance Committee Chairperson Kuria Kimani shed light on the government's new motor vehicle circulation tax.

  • The Finance Bill 2024 proposes a 2.5% motor vehicle circulation tax
  • MP Kuria Kimani explains it as a hybrid tax between income and wealth tax
  • Strategy to attract foreign investment for Kenya's public transport

The Finance Bill 2024, proposes a motor vehicle circulation tax will be charged at 2.5 per cent of the vehicle’s value and will be paid annually when renewing a vehicle’s insurance.

The proposal, which aims to enhance public transport infrastructure, has already sparked significant controversy among motorists.

National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee Chairperson Kuria Kimani

When asked if the motor vehicle circulation tax is an income tax or a wealth tax, Kimani Kuria explained that it is a hybrid between the two.

He stated, “It’s a user-pay tax. If you don’t want to pay for the motor vehicle tax, then don’t use a car.” Kuria likened this to the Nairobi Expressway toll fees, where drivers can choose to use alternative routes like Mombasa Road if they prefer not to pay.

Kimani highlighted the broader goal of the tax, to attract serious foreign investment into Kenya’s public transport system through private-public partnerships (PPPs).

“The impact of this will be to encourage investment in elaborate public transport,” he said.

He pointed out that in more advanced economies, efficient public transport systems attract significant investments.

However, feasibility studies in Kenya have shown a preference for personal car use, deterring potential investors.

READ: Matatu owners to transform Nairobi transport sector with Sh2.5 billion plan

Kuria questioned why Nairobi lacks efficient rail transport, suggesting that the answer lies in the country’s inadequate public transport options.

He noted that despite previous attempts to improve public transport, such as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system on Thika Road, there is a cultural resistance to using public transport.

Govt sets fare price for BRT buses plying Thika Road

“There seems to be a behavioural issue in Kenya where if I sit in a matatu or public transport, then I don’t seem as bougie, you know… I really want to drive my car,” he observed.

Drawing a comparison to past initiatives, Kuria mentioned the zero-rating of assembling electronic motorcycles and electric bicycles in the Finance Bill 2023.

This policy has led to significant investments in e-mobility, exemplified by companies like eBee.

He expects a similar outcome for the motor vehicle tax which is contained in the Finance Bill 2024, predicting substantial investment in public transport infrastructure in the coming months.

Jairus Kipkogei presented with a special electric bike during his admission to University
Despite the government's optimistic outlook, many motorists have already rejected the proposed tax.

They argue that it unfairly targets car owners and fails to address the underlying issues of public transport inefficiency.

Critics claim that the tax will place an additional financial burden on citizens without guaranteeing improvements in the public transport system.

ADVERTISEMENT

