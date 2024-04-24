Matatu owners to transform Nairobi transport sector with Sh2.5 billion plan

Nairobi’s PSV owners are leading the charge for e mobility to not only propels their growth but also mark a pivotal shift in urban transportation.

During the 2nd E-mobility Stakeholders' Conference and Exhibition at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi organised by Kenya Power, BasiGo CEO Jit Bhattacharya revealed the company has received 500 orders from PSV owners.

Since its inception, BasiGo has sold 21 buses, but this latest development is a huge leap that could surge its presence in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

BasiGo co-founder and CEO Jit Bhattacharya with Kenya Power MD & CEO Joseph Siror Pulse Live Kenya

According to reports, the prices of the bus range between Sh5 million and Sh7 million. If the order is completed the PSV owners will have injected about Sh2.5 billion into the green energy sector.

Recently, the Energy and Petroleum and Regulatory Authority released data from the Bi-Annual Energy & Petroleum Statistics Report for the first half of Financial Year 2023/24.

As of December 2023, EVs constituted 1.62% of vehicles registered that year, with the country planning to reach 5% by 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

To accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and guarantee the establishment of safe reliable, accessible and affordable charging infrastructure, EPRA released the Electric Vehicle Charging & Battery Swapping Infrastructure guidelines in September 2023.

These guidelines provide a concise summary of essential considerations for setting, designing, installing and operating electric vehicle charging points and stations.

Inside Kenya Power's plan to splash Sh258 million towards e-mobility

On Monday, Kenya Power made a bold move to electrify its fleet, announcing a Sh258 million investment towards e-mobility.

This aligns with the nation's broader ambition to increase the share of electric vehicle (EV) imports to 5% of the total, a significant rise from the current figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

This strategic move is poised to fuel the EV revolution in Kenya by installing charging stations and deploying electric vehicles for company operations.

Kenya Power MD and CEO Joseph Siror, launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Stima Plaza, Nairobi on April 22, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The first of these charging stations, worth Sh6.5 million, is already operational at Sima Plaza.

Kenya Power MD and CEO Joseph Siror, launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Stima Plaza, Nairobi on April 22, 2024

There are plans to set up nine additional stations by July 2024, spanning across Nairobi and several other cities, ensuring a wide-reaching impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Sh20 million annual budget is earmarked for setting up even more charging stations from 2025 onwards, anticipating a snowballing demand for electric mobility.