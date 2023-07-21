ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kilifi Chief Officer's husband uncovers househelp's motive for stabbing her

Amos Robi

Rahab Karisa was stabbed by her househelp who fled after commiting the crime

The late Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa
The late Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa

In the wake of the devastating loss of Rahab Karisa, the Kilifi Chief County Officer for Fisheries and Blue Economy, her husband, Maxwell Mmera, shared a heart-wrenching account of the tragic confrontation that led to her untimely death.

Recommended articles

Mmera took to social media on Friday, July 21, to pay tribute and recount the harrowing events that unfolded before his wife was stabbed by her househelp.

According to Mmera's emotional narrative, the confrontation occurred on Wednesday night, July 19, when Karisa confronted their house help over missing household items during her absence in Europe.

She expressed her intention to report the matter to the police before retiring to bed, unaware that this would be her final night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following morning, on Thursday, July 20, the house help allegedly launched a violent attack on Karisa as she lay asleep in the master bedroom, fearing the consequences of being arrested.

The late Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa
The late Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa The late Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa Pulse Live Kenya

Mmera expressed his grief, stating, "Instead of just escaping peacefully, she woke up and stabbed you while you were sleeping. That was so painful, my love."

Mmera regreted not being present to protect his wife, as he was not present at the time due to ongoing protests in the area.

He deeply regretted his inability to be by her side during her final moments. The loss of Rahab Karisa has left their young family traumatized, as their children are struggling to come to terms with the devastating reality of their mother's absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mmera's anguish was further compounded by the fact that Karisa was murdered just two days before her birthday.

He mourned the loss of his childhood girlfriend, friend, wife, mother, and the anchor of their home.

The late Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa
The late Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa The late Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa Pulse Live Kenya

While struggling with immense pain, he vowed to mourn her properly later, as he is currently focused on handling the overwhelming grief.

Kilifi County Commander, Fatuma Hadi, confirmed the incident and informed the public that the police had launched a manhunt for the house help. However, as of now, the police are yet to issue a preliminary report on the case.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kilifi Chief Officer's husband uncovers househelp's motive for stabbing her

Kilifi Chief Officer's husband uncovers househelp's motive for stabbing her

Ruto addresses 'Zakayo' nickname & cracks up crowd [Video]

Ruto addresses 'Zakayo' nickname & cracks up crowd [Video]

Wife overjoyed after husband who fled in 1993 during prayers returns home

Wife overjoyed after husband who fled in 1993 during prayers returns home

LIVE BLOG: Babu Owino's Day in court on Maandamano Day 3

LIVE BLOG: Babu Owino's Day in court on Maandamano Day 3

Nairobi County announces mass recruitment of 1,000 Kenyans for Sh20K jobs

Nairobi County announces mass recruitment of 1,000 Kenyans for Sh20K jobs

Maina Njenga’s lawyer reveals details of his arrest & detention in Kirinyaga

Maina Njenga’s lawyer reveals details of his arrest & detention in Kirinyaga

LIVE BLOG: Babu Owino transferred to undisclosed location

LIVE BLOG: Babu Owino transferred to undisclosed location

Babu Owino's wife appeals to Raila, gov't for his release after discovering his location

Babu Owino's wife appeals to Raila, gov't for his release after discovering his location

Catholic bishops pressure Ruto to repeal Finance Act 2023

Catholic bishops pressure Ruto to repeal Finance Act 2023

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

EPRA issues new fuel prices for July - August

A collage of President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga

LIVE BLOG: Raila announces end of Wednesday Maandamano, protests to resume on Thursday

Ambassador Kamau Macharia, Kanze Dena and Kinuthia Mbugua

Trusted aides Uhuru Kenyatta retained after taking up envoy role

Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Fatal accident involving 20 vehicles claims lives on Nairobi-Nakuru highway