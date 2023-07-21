Kilifi Chief Officer's husband uncovers househelp's motive for stabbing her

Mmera took to social media on Friday, July 21, to pay tribute and recount the harrowing events that unfolded before his wife was stabbed by her househelp.

According to Mmera's emotional narrative, the confrontation occurred on Wednesday night, July 19, when Karisa confronted their house help over missing household items during her absence in Europe.

She expressed her intention to report the matter to the police before retiring to bed, unaware that this would be her final night.

The following morning, on Thursday, July 20, the house help allegedly launched a violent attack on Karisa as she lay asleep in the master bedroom, fearing the consequences of being arrested.

The late Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa Pulse Live Kenya

Mmera expressed his grief, stating, "Instead of just escaping peacefully, she woke up and stabbed you while you were sleeping. That was so painful, my love."

Mmera regreted not being present to protect his wife, as he was not present at the time due to ongoing protests in the area.

He deeply regretted his inability to be by her side during her final moments. The loss of Rahab Karisa has left their young family traumatized, as their children are struggling to come to terms with the devastating reality of their mother's absence.

Mmera's anguish was further compounded by the fact that Karisa was murdered just two days before her birthday.

He mourned the loss of his childhood girlfriend, friend, wife, mother, and the anchor of their home.

The late Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa Pulse Live Kenya

While struggling with immense pain, he vowed to mourn her properly later, as he is currently focused on handling the overwhelming grief.