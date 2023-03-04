ADVERTISEMENT
Woman dies in suspected love triangle after younger lover scalded her behind

Charles Ouma

Police are holding the 27-year old suspect who is believed to have used a hot metal to scald his 43 year-old lover on her bottoms over trust issues

File image of a crime scene cordoned off
File image of a crime scene cordoned off

A suspected love triangle ended in tragedy after a 43-year-old woman succumbed to injuries inflicted by her younger lover aged 27 years old.

Police in Trans Nzoia arrested 27-year-old Alex Chemwantei Cheroben who is reported to have used a hot metal to scald Nancy Chelimo, 43 on her bottoms.

At the center of the fallout was trust issues that saw the disgruntled young man use a hot metal on his lover’s behind, leaving her with serious injuries.

Chelimo did not seek medical treatment after last week’s scalding, instead opting to nurse her injuries at home.

The pair lived together as husband and wife in Nyakoingwana village in Endebes Sub-County.

A week later, on March 03, the injuries sent Chelimo to her grave.

Alarmed neighbours brought the matter to the attention of the village elder who in turn reported the incident to the police at the Salama Police Post on Friday.

READ: Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death

Police reports confirmed that the deceased had burn injuries on her buttocks, an indication that she had been scalded.

Endebes police boss Selasio Murithi confirmed the incident, adding that the body of the deceased has been moved to Kitale County Hospital awaiting post-mortem.

The suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

This is the latest case of love gone-sour.

Earlier in the year, fashionista Edwin Chiloba who was murdered in cold blood.

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo
Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo
The deceased’s lover Jecktone Odhiambo would later confess to the murder.

According to the neighbours, before his sudden disappearance, Chiloba and Odhiambo got into a misunderstanding that eventually led to a physical altercation that left some parts of their rented apartment damaged.

The apartment caretaker Alex Nyamweya said Odhiambo called him informing him of notice of vacation from the apartment.

Nyamweya said Chiloba’s phone remained on hours after they vacated the house and was even in the hands of Odhiambo setting the impression that all was well between the two.

“Jacktone called me on January 4 to tell me they had found another apartment and were vacating, three days he called me with Chiloba’s phone this is after I found out he was not his brother as I thought,” Nyamweya said.

Chiloba later wound up dead with his eyes gauged out and his body stashed in a metal box.

