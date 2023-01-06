Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death

The couple, who are from the US and run the Grace and Faith Family Ministry, expressed their grief and asked for prayers during this trying period.

“Our hearts are broken tonight. Will give more details when we can share more. Please pray for us,” Donna wrote in a post on social media.

On his part, Peter posted a photo of the couple and expressed their love for the departed model.

The couple has adopted several young people who assist them in spreading the gospel.

Edwin's adoptive parents supported his passion for fashion by purchasing equipment for him to start his career as a designer in 2021.

"Glory be to God, to my dear parents getting parents like you by my side makes me what I am today. Thank you so much for supporting me unconditionally.

"Thank you for helping me to shape my life with positivity and passion. Without you, I’d never been the person I am today. Thank you for everythingthank you for always praying for me and building me with the word of God One day I will make you proud. Bring your orders coming now," he said in a post dated January 2021.

Chiloba's body was discovered in a metallic box on Kipenyo-Katinga Road in Uasin Gishu County by boda boda riders, who saw a vehicle with its license plate covered dumping the box on the side of the road.

Police are still investigating the cause of death and Chiloba's body has been taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Members of the LGBTQ community in Kenya often face discrimination and stigma.