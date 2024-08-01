The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lawyer Morara Kebaso rekindles love for acting with viral skits imitating Ruto

Denis Mwangi

Morara's videos have gone viral due to his impression of President Ruto

Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso

A few weeks ago, Morara Kebaso was known primarily as a lawyer and a businessman, running a chain of furniture outlets in Nairobi.

Today, his acting talent has been rekindled, spurred by recent political developments in Kenya.

These changes have inspired many young people to find their voice and engage in civic duties.

Kebaso has gained widespread attention on social media through his viral videos, where he often imitates President William Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT
Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

Using satire, he highlights the shortcomings of the political class while infusing his content with civic education.

In some of his videos, he humorously pretends to address crowds from the sunroof of an SUV, mimicking typical politician behavior.

Despite the potential risks of offending powerful figures, Kebaso remains undeterred.

"Fear is not something I've ever allowed in my life to control my actions because fear is the limiting factor for most people," he said in an interview with Citizen TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife, although concerned, is supportive and sometimes even serves as his camerawoman.

"My wife is very worried, but she knows me. She knows the man she married, so she's ready and she supports me through it," Kebaso added.

Kebaso, a father of two, also uses his platform to motivate young people in Kenya by sharing his entrepreneurial journey.

He disclosed that his success in the furniture industry came after experimenting with various businesses.

"I started hustling at 16. I've tried many businesses. I've had a hotel in Kawangware, I have owned a liquor shop, I've done online writing, I've done translation and transcription, I've been an MC, I've been a waiter, I've done countless things before venturing into furniture," he recounted.

ADVERTISEMENT
Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

Despite his active civic engagement, Kebaso has no political ambitions due to the discriminatory nature of Kenya's political landscape against young people.

Speaking about the Gen Z movement, he expressed his admiration and encouragement: "First, let me congratulate all the Gen Z in Kenya and abroad who came out to stand for good governance. You've achieved a lot. Don't go home feeling bad. Rome was not built in a day. Some of the problems in Kenya are over 60 years old. You can't fix them in a month or a day.

"You've already done a lot because, number one, your MP now knows that he must vote properly if he wants to come back to the village. Number two, the president now knows that there is a generation that is more aware and able to access information."

Morara Kebaso's journey from a businessman to a civic-minded satirist reflects the broader awakening among young Kenyans, driven by a desire for better governance and accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

His story is a testament to the power of individual voices in shaping the future of a nation.

Denis Mwangi

