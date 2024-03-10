The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lynn Ngugi, Just Ivy & Elizabeth Wathuti named among 100 most influential voices in Africa

Charles Ouma

A collage image of Lynn Ngugi, Elizabeth Wathuti and Just Ivy
Award-winning media personality Lynn Ngugi, Kenyan influencer Ivy Wanjiru aka Just Ivy have and environmentalist and climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti have been named among The 100 Most Impactful Voices for the year 2024 by Abcd Africa.

The trio made it to the list that features female coaches, content creators, and community builders making an impact in their communities by using their voices, influence and digital content.

An elated Lynn Ngugi shared the good news on her socials, noting that she is pleased to see her good work being recognized.

She also congratulated other women who made it to the list writing:

“Grateful to have made it to The 100 Most Impactful Voices (2024) list by @abcdafrica. The list recognizes African Female content creators, community builders, coaches, and bold storytellers who are leveraging their voices to dismantle barriers, challenge norms, and uplift communities across various digital platforms.

“A huge congratulations to all the women who made it to the list🙏 May we continue to impact society one story at a time.

Media personality Lynn Ngugi
Just Ivy reacts

On her part, influencer Just Ivy who also wears the hats of a YouTuber, MC, and Moderator who also featured in the list celebrated the achievement.

“This was such a pleasant surprise … and even more so to be featured for the Women’s Day 2024 Edition … Thank you @abcdafrica and @guardiannigeria for this recognition. My baby @the_movers_society_ is growing and we are more motivated to keep doing what we do.” She wrote.

Just Ivy
“Swipe to see @lynnngugi , my friend and mentor @irenekiwia of @twaacommunity, and @adanianlabs and @habibah.waziri, an incredible powerhouse I met during @africabusinessheroes last year! To whoever who mentioned my name in this room, I may not know who you are, but I thank you. I’ll pay it forward,” Just Ivy wrote.

Wathuti’s impact through the Green Generation Initiative

Elizabeth Wathuti is the brains behind the Green Generation Initiative and a significant contributor to environmental sustainability.

Elizabeth Wathuti
The initiative that nurtures young people’s love for nature and environmental consciousness has seen her plant more than 30,000 trees in the country.

He digital campaigns have also created awareness on climate change.

The three ladies are prominent figures in their fields and have been acknowledged for their contributions to society through various awards and nominations.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

