Lynn Ngugi, Just Ivy & Elizabeth Wathuti named among 100 most influential voices in Africa

The trio made it to the list that features female coaches, content creators, and community builders making an impact in their communities by using their voices, influence and digital content.

An elated Lynn Ngugi shared the good news on her socials, noting that she is pleased to see her good work being recognized.

She also congratulated other women who made it to the list writing:

“Grateful to have made it to The 100 Most Impactful Voices (2024) list by @abcdafrica. The list recognizes African Female content creators, community builders, coaches, and bold storytellers who are leveraging their voices to dismantle barriers, challenge norms, and uplift communities across various digital platforms.

“A huge congratulations to all the women who made it to the list🙏 May we continue to impact society one story at a time.”

Media personality Lynn Ngugi Pulse Live Kenya

Just Ivy reacts

On her part, influencer Just Ivy who also wears the hats of a YouTuber, MC, and Moderator who also featured in the list celebrated the achievement.

“This was such a pleasant surprise … and even more so to be featured for the Women’s Day 2024 Edition … Thank you @abcdafrica and @guardiannigeria for this recognition. My baby @the_movers_society_ is growing and we are more motivated to keep doing what we do.” She wrote.

Just Ivy Pulse Live Kenya

“Swipe to see @lynnngugi , my friend and mentor @irenekiwia of @twaacommunity, and @adanianlabs and @habibah.waziri, an incredible powerhouse I met during @africabusinessheroes last year! To whoever who mentioned my name in this room, I may not know who you are, but I thank you. I’ll pay it forward,” Just Ivy wrote.

Wathuti’s impact through the Green Generation Initiative

Elizabeth Wathuti is the brains behind the Green Generation Initiative and a significant contributor to environmental sustainability.

Pulse Live Kenya

The initiative that nurtures young people’s love for nature and environmental consciousness has seen her plant more than 30,000 trees in the country.

He digital campaigns have also created awareness on climate change.