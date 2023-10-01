The sports category has moved to a new website.

May you fill Yankees & the 02 - Lynn Ngugi pays tribute to Mkurugenzi after recent fete

Amos Robi

Lynn Ngugi praised Abel Mutua saying he was playing a very important role in the Kenyan creative sector

Media personality Lynn Ngugi
Media personality Lynn Ngugi

In the dynamic world of entertainment, there are stars, and then there are legends. Abel Mutua, fondly known as Mkurugenzi, has undeniably earned his place among the pantheon of legends in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Media personality Lynn Ngugi recently penned a heartfelt post, brimming with admiration, to celebrate his resounding success and profound influence.

Lynn Ngugi's post was marked by a refreshing absence of comparisons to international legends. Lynn emphasised that Abel Mutua is a unique Kenyan icon, a legend in his own right.

"I have waited for a long time to say this, Abel Mutua is not the Dave Chappelle of Africa, The Denzel Washington of our time, The Shonda Rhimes of our dreams, The Tyler Perry of our screens or even the 2pac of our Hit EM ups," she shared.

Abel Mutua
Abel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

'The Jyuuce party', an event hosted by Abel Mutua on September 30, became a resounding success, and it left Lynn Ngugi filled with hope and awe. The event was not only sold out but also brought together an enthusiastic and captivated audience.

Lynn Ngugi went further to express her hopes for Abel Mutua's future endeavours, saying, "Dear Abel, you have no idea the role you are playing for all the creatives out here. May you fill Kasarani, Yankees, and the 02. You are legendary."

The heartfelt post also included warm wishes and blessings for Abel Mutua and his team. Lynn expressed, "May God keep blessing the work of your hands, and may your team, family, and fans never lack."

In closing, Lynn Ngugi paid tribute to Abel Mutua's unwavering support during her challenging moments. She acknowledged his role in uplifting not only her but also many others in the industry, saying, "You deserve everything great coming your way." Her words encapsulate the genuine impact Abel Mutua has had on both colleagues and fans alike.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
