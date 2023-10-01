May you fill Yankees & the 02 - Lynn Ngugi pays tribute to Mkurugenzi after recent fete

Media personality Lynn Ngugi recently penned a heartfelt post, brimming with admiration, to celebrate his resounding success and profound influence.

Lynn Ngugi's post was marked by a refreshing absence of comparisons to international legends. Lynn emphasised that Abel Mutua is a unique Kenyan icon, a legend in his own right.

"I have waited for a long time to say this, Abel Mutua is not the Dave Chappelle of Africa, The Denzel Washington of our time, The Shonda Rhimes of our dreams, The Tyler Perry of our screens or even the 2pac of our Hit EM ups," she shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

'The Jyuuce party', an event hosted by Abel Mutua on September 30, became a resounding success, and it left Lynn Ngugi filled with hope and awe. The event was not only sold out but also brought together an enthusiastic and captivated audience.

Lynn Ngugi went further to express her hopes for Abel Mutua's future endeavours, saying, "Dear Abel, you have no idea the role you are playing for all the creatives out here. May you fill Kasarani, Yankees, and the 02. You are legendary."

The heartfelt post also included warm wishes and blessings for Abel Mutua and his team. Lynn expressed, "May God keep blessing the work of your hands, and may your team, family, and fans never lack."

ADVERTISEMENT