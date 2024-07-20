The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Maina Kageni, Willis Raburu & other celebs give their verdict on Ruto's new cabinet

Charles Ouma

Kenyans took to social media to express their disappointment after President William Ruto retained six of his nominees from his previous cabinet

A collage image of CS nominees Soipan Tuya, Alice Wahome and Aden Duale
A collage image of CS nominees Soipan Tuya, Alice Wahome and Aden Duale

Shortly after President William Ruto unveiled a section of his newly-reconstituted cabinet, a host of celebrities took to social media to give their verdict.

Recommended articles

Most expressed their disappointment with the president having simply recycled a number of familiar faces in the previous cabinet.

This made some question the president’s commitment to commitment in putting Kenya on a new path as it with a number of CS who were in the previous cabinet still being the ones to help in achieving what took protesters to the streets in the first place.

Media personality Willis Raburu opined that the unfolding situation with President Ruto is more of a telenovela with the President’s passion for recycling unmatched.

Maina Kageni noted that no change yet as the same faces are back.

Journalist Eric Latif opined that the president must be tone-deaf as he has failed to reflect the will of Kenyans.

READ: Ruto retains 6 former CSs as he names 11 nominees for fresh cabinet

Khalif Kairo who had been a prominent voice during the protests before making a hasty U-turn faulted the president for appointing the same faces writing:

“Whatever happens from this point on, Mungu nisamehe na uni absolve. I used my voice and influence responsibly for the greater benefit of country at the risk of my repute over public opinion. @WilliamsRuto you have made a mistake and the repercussions will be dire. Nmeosha mkono.

"We tell people not to go the streets, Get insulted here for days on end for the love of country then you re appoint the same people who brought the country into the same crisis. Bana shida ya uyu msee ni nini?"

Earlier on, President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi promised that Kenya would usher in a new era with a cabinet of “exceptional competence and integrity.”

“You all saw what I did this week so that I remake this government well. This will allow us to unite Kenya,” stated Ruto.

“Going forward, we are going to work as Kenyans making sure that we harness every opportunity, talent and capability so that we build our economy, create jobs, manage our debt, deal decisively with corruption and make sure Kenya marches forward.” Ruto explained.

What is not clear is how the same faces that were in the previous cabinet that was dissolved has now been deemed to have “talent and capability so that we build our economy, create jobs, manage our debt, deal decisively with corruption and make sure Kenya marches forward.”

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

Martha Karua's message to Babu Owino after he openly defied Raila & ODM

Martha Karua's message to Babu Owino after he openly defied Raila & ODM

Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Maina Kageni, Willis Raburu & other celebs give their verdict on Ruto's new cabinet

Maina Kageni, Willis Raburu & other celebs give their verdict on Ruto's new cabinet

Education & professional backgrounds of 5 new faces in Ruto's CS nominee list

Education & professional backgrounds of 5 new faces in Ruto's CS nominee list

Azimio coalition's future: Kalonzo confirms status amidst Ruto's proposal

Azimio coalition's future: Kalonzo confirms status amidst Ruto's proposal

Ruto retains 6 former CSs as he names 11 nominees for fresh cabinet

Ruto retains 6 former CSs as he names 11 nominees for fresh cabinet

How Ruto's austerity measures will impact retired presidents' benefits

How Ruto's austerity measures will impact retired presidents' benefits

Government's official position on Ruto's harambee promise in Nyandarua

Government's official position on Ruto's harambee promise in Nyandarua

Trending

Award-winning musician Nadia Mukami

Citizen Assembly: Nadia Mukami goes after Karen Nyamu, dresses down female politicians

File image of President William Ruto meeting Kenya Kwanza MPS at State House

UDA MP claims his life is in danger after defying Ruto & on Finance Bill 2024

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

Jackson Kuria Kihara, the police officer who joined the anti-Finance Bill protests in June 2024.

Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos