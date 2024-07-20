Maina Kageni, Willis Raburu & other celebs give their verdict on Ruto's new cabinet

Most expressed their disappointment with the president having simply recycled a number of familiar faces in the previous cabinet.

This made some question the president’s commitment to commitment in putting Kenya on a new path as it with a number of CS who were in the previous cabinet still being the ones to help in achieving what took protesters to the streets in the first place.

Media personality Willis Raburu opined that the unfolding situation with President Ruto is more of a telenovela with the President’s passion for recycling unmatched.

Maina Kageni noted that no change yet as the same faces are back.

Journalist Eric Latif opined that the president must be tone-deaf as he has failed to reflect the will of Kenyans.

Khalif Kairo who had been a prominent voice during the protests before making a hasty U-turn faulted the president for appointing the same faces writing:

“Whatever happens from this point on, Mungu nisamehe na uni absolve. I used my voice and influence responsibly for the greater benefit of country at the risk of my repute over public opinion. @WilliamsRuto you have made a mistake and the repercussions will be dire. Nmeosha mkono.

"We tell people not to go the streets, Get insulted here for days on end for the love of country then you re appoint the same people who brought the country into the same crisis. Bana shida ya uyu msee ni nini?"

Ruto's promise of a cabinet with exceptional competence and integrity

Earlier on, President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi promised that Kenya would usher in a new era with a cabinet of “exceptional competence and integrity.”

“You all saw what I did this week so that I remake this government well. This will allow us to unite Kenya,” stated Ruto.

“Going forward, we are going to work as Kenyans making sure that we harness every opportunity, talent and capability so that we build our economy, create jobs, manage our debt, deal decisively with corruption and make sure Kenya marches forward.” Ruto explained.