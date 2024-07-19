Ruto retains 6 former CSs as he names 11 nominees for fresh cabinet

The six are Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale, Rebecca Miano, Siopan Tuiya, Alice Wahome and Davis Chirchir.

"I have started the process of forming a new, broad-based cabinet to assist me in driving the urgently needed and irreversible transformation of our country.

"I hereby nominate the following first batch of 11 individuals for consideration and approval by the National Assembly for appointment as Cabinet Secretaries and Attorney General" said the president.

Below are the nominees:

Interior and National Administration - Prof Kithure Kindiki Defence - Aden Duale Water, Sanitation and Irrigation - Eric Murithi Muga Roads and Transport - Davis Chirchir Environment, Climate Change and Forestry - Roselinda Soipan Tuiya Lands, Housing and Urban Development - Alice Wahome Agriculture and Livestock Development - Dr Andrew Muihia Karanja Education - Julius Migos Ogamba Information, Communications and the Digital Economy - Dr Margret Nyambura Ndung'u Health - Dr Debra Mlongo Barasa Attorney General - Rebecca Miano

The president said he will issue further directions which will guide the path the new cabinet will take in service delivery to Kenyans.

The head of state added he is in consultations with the wider political divide to have his

The president said he is engaging in wider consultations to have the full cabinet reconstituted in due time.

The remaining portfolios which still have no nominees are: