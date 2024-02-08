The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Maribe & Jowie agree to expedited judgment in Monica Kimani case set for Friday

Denis Mwangi

Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe will know their fate on Friday after the judge brought forward the judgement from March 15 to February 9

Jowie Irungu with Ex-girlfriend Jacque Maribe
Jowie Irungu with Ex-girlfriend Jacque Maribe

High Court has decided to expedite the delivery of the long-awaited ruling in the high-profile murder case involving former Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu, also known as Jowie.

Originally slated for March 15, 2024, the judgment will now be pronounced on Friday, February 9.

Court officials have confirmed that all involved parties have unanimously agreed to advance the verdict, which is scheduled to be announced at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

This pivotal decision signifies a significant development in a case that has gripped the nation's attention since its inception.

With the impending judgment, the duo anxiously awaits to learn their fate – whether they will be exonerated or found culpable in connection to the heinous crime.

Jowie Irungu and Jackie Maribe when they appeared in court
Jowie Irungu and Jackie Maribe when they appeared in court Jowie Irungu and Jackie Maribe when they appeared in court Pulse Live Kenya

The decision to expedite the ruling comes after a series of delays, including Maribe's absence from court proceedings in January due to illness.

Her failure to appear prompted Justice Lady Grace Nzioka to adjourn the judgment, emphasizing the importance of physical presence in court proceedings to uphold the integrity of justice.

READ: Inside the Jacque Maribe-Joseph Irungu love story

Justice Nzioka's steadfast commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent legal process was evident as she underscored the necessity for all parties to be physically present during the delivery of the verdict.

Despite the challenges posed by Maribe's illness, the court remained resolute in its pursuit of justice, setting a new date for the judgment.

The protracted legal battle, which dates back to 2018, has seen Maribe and Jowie implicated as the primary suspects in Kimani's murder.

The prosecution, led by Gikuhi Gichuhi, has presented compelling evidence linking Jowie to the crime scene, including the discovery of the victim's blood samples on his clothing and phone call records placing him at the location on the night of the incident.

However, defence attorneys, including Professor Hassan Nandwa and Katwa Kigen, have vehemently contested the prosecution's narrative, arguing that the case relies heavily on circumstantial evidence.

Lawyer Kigen, representing Maribe, asserts that there is no tangible evidence linking his client to the murder, while Professor Nandwa contends that the prosecution's theory is founded on erroneous assumptions.

Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock
Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock Pulse Live Kenya

As the legal proceedings reach a critical juncture, the nation awaits with bated breath for the High Court's verdict, which will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for all parties involved.

The expedited delivery of justice underscores the judiciary's commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability in cases of grave significance.

