Judge issues order as Maribe misses court for judgement of Monica Kimani murder case

Reports surfaced that Maribe fell ill on Friday morning, adding another twist to the long-running saga that has captured the nation's attention.

Jacque Maribe was charged alongside Jowie Irungu and was expected in court for the delivery of the judgment.

After Maribe's no-show, the judge postponed the judgement to March 15.

Jowie Irungu in court for the delivery of the judgment in Monica Kimani's murder case on January 26, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Background of Monica Kimani’s murder

In September 2018, the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani shocked the country.

She was found dead in her apartment in Nairobi, her throat slit, marking the start of a complex and high-profile case.

The involvement of high-profile personalities like Jacque Maribe, a well-known TV presenter, and her then-fiancé, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, added layers of intrigue and media frenzy to the case.

As the case unfolded over the years, the Kenyan public followed each development with bated breath.

Initial arrests, court appearances, and the intricate weave of evidence and testimonies painted a picture of a murder mystery replete with twists.

The prosecution's narrative hinged on circumstantial evidence, linking Maribe and Jowie to the crime scene, while the defence has persistently argued against the strength of this evidence.

Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock Pulse Live Kenya

The Long Wait for Justice

After multiple delays, including a postponement from December 2023, the judgment was finally scheduled for January 26.

This came after a lengthy trial that saw various testimonies and evidentiary submissions. The delay in the verdict, attributed to the judge needing more time to scrutinize the evidence, only heightened the public's anticipation of the case's conclusion.

As the judge prepares to deliver its judgment on March 15, all eyes are on the Nairobi High Court, awaiting the fate of Jacque Maribe and Jowie.

