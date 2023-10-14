Tuko na yeye Mombasani - Mike Sonko reveals his plans for 'fake' lawyer Brian Mwenda

Referring to Mwenda who is wanted for falsely posing as an advocate of the High Court as his ‘future lawyer’, the politician noted that he is accommodating Mwenda in Mombasa.

He reiterated that despite the calls by the Law Society of Kenya to have Mwenda arrested for impersonation, he remains ‘innocent’ until proven guilty.

“I still maintain that my future lawyer Brian Mwenda is innocent until proven guilty. Tuko na yeye huku Mombasani until Monday when we shall present him to the DCI to record a statement” Sonko stated.

Sonko's assurance and plans

He defended Mwenda who he hailed as a brilliant young man from accusations on social media, adding that he will bail him out through the neccessary legal and constitutional processes.

“It is very disparaging to see guys attacking this brilliant legal mind on social media… This guy has never killed anyone, he is not a criminal, ni brains zake anatumia.

“Let us not condemn him. Huyu ni kijana mdogo sana. LSK president please have some mercy…it has happened. There are people in this country who have committed very big blunders,” Sonko said.

The politician assured the suspect of his safety, noting that he is the young man would be presented to the DCI.

“You are in safe hands, don't worry kijana, we will present you to the DCI," Sonko said adding: "I have checked his identity card and he is a young boy".

On his part, Mwenda noted that he is ready “to provide the actual context of what is really happening” in relation to his activities which were flagged the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi branch.

"I am ready to provide the actual context of what is really happening because it should be inconceivable to anyone with a brain that I have all this prowess,” Mwenda stated in a video shared by the former governor.

He can try in Uganda or Tanzania but not Kenya - Otiende Amollo

Rarieda Member of Parliament, Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo weighed in on the matter noting that despite the massive support on social media and from Francis Atwoli as well as Sonko, Mwenda can never be admitted as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

"My sympathies go to Brian Mwenda. He may get all the social media support and encouragement from Atwoli and Sonko but sadly, he can never be admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, on account of prior impersonation. He can try Uganda and Tanzania." Amollo noted.

Appearence in televised court proceedings

LSK sounded the alarm, emphasizing that Brian Mwenda Njagi was neither an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya nor a member of the LSK Nairobi Branch, debunking any claims suggesting otherwise.

Brian Mwenda who has been flagged by LSK as a fake lawyer Pulse Live Kenya

"It has been brought to the attention of the LSK Nairobi Branch through the Rapid Action Team (RAT), that the pictured person has been presenting and conducting himself as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a member of LSK Nairobi Branch," read the notice in part.