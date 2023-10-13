The sports category has moved to a new website.

Puzzle of 'fake' lawyer who represented ex-Mungiki leader in televised court proceedings

Amos Robi

The LSK Nairobi Branch vehemently dismissed Brian Mwenda Njagi as a credible advocate and member of their branch

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi branch has sounded the alarm, cautioning the public about an individual allegedly impersonating an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya to deceive unsuspecting clients.

In a statement released on Thursday, October 12, the LSK vehemently dismissed Brian Mwenda Njagi as a credible advocate and member of their branch, urging vigilance within the legal community and among the public.

According to LSK's notice, which was disseminated through various channels, the society emphasised that Brian Mwenda Njagi was neither an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya nor a member of the LSK Nairobi Branch, debunking any claims suggesting otherwise.

"It has been brought to the attention of the LSK Nairobi Branch through the Rapid Action Team (RAT), that the pictured person has been presenting and conducting himself as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a member of LSK Nairobi Branch," read the notice in part.

READ: Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case

The branch underscored its commitment to safeguarding the integrity and professionalism of the legal profession and shielding the public from fraudulent activities.

While some online netizens lauded Mwenda's suave demeanor and confidence, there were also reports of disruptive and unsettling behavior attributed to Mwenda.

Instances of his alleged harassment of police officers and disruptive conduct at LSK events brought his controversial actions into the public eye.

Furthermore, a particular incident involving his representation of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga in a televised court proceeding raised questions about his legitimacy and competence within the legal realm.

Here is a clip of Brian Mwenda appearing in a televised court proceedings:

READ: LSK opposes Ruto's plan to make constitutional amendments through Parliament

A crosscheck by this writer on the LSK portal revealed no record of a legitimate advocate matching the description of the Mwenda.

In response to this alarming situation, the LSK urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspected cases of impersonation, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts in preserving the sanctity of the legal profession.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

