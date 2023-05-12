The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sonko responds to Jacque Maribe's revelation about the night Monica Kimani died

Denis Mwangi

Mike Sonko has responded to Jacque Maribe's revelation that she was hanging out with him on the night Monica Kimani was murdered

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko addressing the media at Hustler Centre in Mombasa on 1st August 2022.
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko addressing the media at Hustler Centre in Mombasa on 1st August 2022.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has responded to reports that he was with former Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe the night the late Monica Kimani was murdered in her house in Kilimani, Nairobi on September 19, 2018.

The revelation was made in court on May 11, when Maribe, who is charged in connection with the murder, took to the stand to narrate the events of that night, saying that she had nothing to do with Ms Kimani’s death.

In her testimony, she recalled that she left work with friends and joined Sonko that night.

I left my workplace at Royal Media Services and went to a club in Westlands with Governor Sonko’s entourage. I did not even meet with Jowie who at the time was my fiancée as he only joined us later at the club and sat on a different table,” said Maribe.

Media Personality Jacque Maribe
Media Personality Jacque Maribe Media Personality Jacque Maribe Pulse Live Kenya

Now responding to Maribe’s testimony, Sonko confirmed hanging out with Maribe amongst other acquaintances that night.

The former governor said that if required to appear in court over the matter, he had a good recollection of the night out, including CCTV footage of them at the said club in Westlands.

READ: Jowie Irungu makes u-turn in Monica Kimani murder case

On this matter, if I'm summoned by the court, I’ll tell the truth and nothing but the truth. Na kwa mukhtasari tu I'm not the type of friend who disowns his friends at times of trouble.

It's true l was with Jacque Maribe at Citizen TV when I was being interviewed in the JKL show on September 19, 2018, from about 9:45 pm,” he said.

He revealed that he took out the group for drinks and nyama choma before leaving for home at about 4:00 am.

File image of Journalist Jacque Maribe (left) and Joseph Irungu at the Milimani Law Courts
File image of Journalist Jacque Maribe (left) and Joseph Irungu at the Milimani Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

Tulipiga sherehe kwanza mimi nilikuwa na piga Hennesiree Vsop na majiree na around 4am I left for home. Since hii Mushene was there from the day Jacque was arrested, I managed to download the CCTV ya the club. Iko,” he added.

In her testimony, Maribe also said she found out about Ms Kimani’s death when she read the news bulletin reporting about the murder.

Through her lawyer, Katwa Kigen, she informed the court that she resided with the primary accused, her former partner Joseph Irungu, also known as Jowie, at her home in Lang'ata's Royal Park Apartment at that time.

According to the police, Jowie was behind the wheel of the car when he was spotted at Monica's Kilimani residence the day prior to the discovery of her body.

