Jowie Irungu makes u-turn in Monica Kimani murder case

He confessed to lying to the police about a gunshot wound on his left shoulder, which he had initially claimed was the result of an assault by unknown assailants.

However, Jowie now claims that he accidentally shot himself during a heated argument with his former girlfriend, Jacque Maribe.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The argument reportedly arose from Jowie's discovery of some concerning messages on Maribe's phone.

Intoxicated and enraged by what he had seen, Jowie confronted Maribe and even raised the issue with one of their friends. In the midst of the escalating confrontation, Jowie began throwing his clothes out of the window.

Unfortunately, in the heat of the moment, a gun belonging to a friend named Brian went off, causing Jowie to accidentally shoot himself.

The prosecution wasted no time in attempting to poke holes in Jowie's defense. They questioned whether he had a valid license to possess a firearm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Jowie admitted that he had been licensed as a security consultant in Dubai but not in Kenya, where the incident occurred. This revelation contradicted photographs that had surfaced, showing Jowie handling sophisticated firearms.

To further challenge Jowie's narrative, the prosecution presented a video clip in court that depicted Jowie handling a gun at Maribe's house on the same day as the argument.

In the video, Jowie can be heard saying, "Always pray for your toy before any active day." This piece of evidence aimed to undermine Jowie's claim that the gunshot wound was accidental.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe stand accused of the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.