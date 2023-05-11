The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jowie Irungu makes u-turn in Monica Kimani murder case

Lynet Okumu

From assault claims to self-inflicted wound: Jowie Irungu's twisted tale unveiled

Jowie Irungu, suspect in Monica Kiman's murder
Jowie Irungu, suspect in Monica Kiman's murder

In a shocking turn of events, Jowie Irungu, the main suspect in the murder case of Monica Kimani, made a startling admission in court on Thursday.

Recommended articles

He confessed to lying to the police about a gunshot wound on his left shoulder, which he had initially claimed was the result of an assault by unknown assailants.

However, Jowie now claims that he accidentally shot himself during a heated argument with his former girlfriend, Jacque Maribe.

Jowie Irungu
Jowie Irungu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Monica Kimani may have died of starvation – Jowie says in legal strategy

The argument reportedly arose from Jowie's discovery of some concerning messages on Maribe's phone.

Intoxicated and enraged by what he had seen, Jowie confronted Maribe and even raised the issue with one of their friends. In the midst of the escalating confrontation, Jowie began throwing his clothes out of the window.

Unfortunately, in the heat of the moment, a gun belonging to a friend named Brian went off, causing Jowie to accidentally shoot himself.

The prosecution wasted no time in attempting to poke holes in Jowie's defense. They questioned whether he had a valid license to possess a firearm.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jowie Irungu
Jowie Irungu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I am happy in the friendzone - Itumbi on relationship with Maribe

Jowie admitted that he had been licensed as a security consultant in Dubai but not in Kenya, where the incident occurred. This revelation contradicted photographs that had surfaced, showing Jowie handling sophisticated firearms.

To further challenge Jowie's narrative, the prosecution presented a video clip in court that depicted Jowie handling a gun at Maribe's house on the same day as the argument.

In the video, Jowie can be heard saying, "Always pray for your toy before any active day." This piece of evidence aimed to undermine Jowie's claim that the gunshot wound was accidental.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe stand accused of the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Kimani's lifeless body was discovered in a bathtub at her residence in Lamuria Gardens, Kilimani, Nairobi County, on September 19, 2018. The trial continues as the prosecution seeks to establish the truth behind these tragic events.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

Jowie Irungu makes u-turn in Monica Kimani murder case

Jowie Irungu makes u-turn in Monica Kimani murder case

Turkish journalist gets 4 of Miguna's vicious one-liners

Turkish journalist gets 4 of Miguna's vicious one-liners

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Paul Mackenzie & 16 co-accused make 2 demands in court as detention prolongs

Paul Mackenzie & 16 co-accused make 2 demands in court as detention prolongs

Why Twitter temporarily locked NTV's account with 4.3 million followers

Why Twitter temporarily locked NTV's account with 4.3 million followers

Explainer: How much tax churches should pay to KRA & what the law says

Explainer: How much tax churches should pay to KRA & what the law says

Life & times of KJ's father who vied for presidency 3 consecutive times

Life & times of KJ's father who vied for presidency 3 consecutive times

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

From left: Mike Sonko & a teacher mending school uniform for a needy student in Narok

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023

Jeff Mwathi's parents reject DCI report after 4 glaring issues