It should have been me - Mother of bride who perished in road accident mourns [Video]

The accident that was caused when a speeding fuel tanker rammed into the vehicle ferrying the family also claimed the life of the groom Nicholas Biwot and his bride Brenda Masakhwe who were coming from their traditional wedding.

Mary Masakhwe the bride’s mother has expressed how devastated the family has been since the accident.

“Wakati nilipata simu ati mtoto wangu amebaki kwa njia nililia nikasema ingekuwa mimi nikufe mtoto wangu anizike, lakini ati mimi ndiye naenda kuzika mtoto wangu, nimehuzunika kabisa,” she said.

Mary Masakhwe

Mary recounted how happy 29-year-old Brenda had been because the traditional wedding ceremony had gone well. She had been in high spirits all day.

Javan Masakhwe the bride’s father said the couple had received his blessing to start a family but the joyous day later turned into tragic.

Javan Masakhwe

New information has emerged identifying one of the survivors as Ann Koskey the groom’s mother and his aunt Seline Chelimo who are admitted at St Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret.

A family lost five members in an accident near Lumakanda Junction on the Eldoret-Malaba Highway in Kakamega County on August 24, 2024

The groom’s father Simon Koskey shared that he first learned about the accident from one of his brothers, who had lent his vehicle for the journey.

"The next call came from my daughter, who works in Eldoret. She told me about the accident and that their mother and aunt were being hospitalised in Eldoret. I was devastated; this is a wound that will never heal," he said.

A family lost five members in an accident near Lumakanda Junction on the Eldoret-Malaba Highway in Kakamega County on August 24, 2024