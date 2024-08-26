The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Groom dies alongside 4 family members in tragic road accident

Denis Mwangi

A memorable day turned tragic after the groom was involved in a deadly road accident

A family lost five members in an accident near Lumakanda Junction on the Eldoret-Malaba Highway in Kakamega County on August 24, 2024
A family lost five members in an accident near Lumakanda Junction on the Eldoret-Malaba Highway in Kakamega County on August 24, 2024

In a tragic accident late Saturday night near Lumakanda Junction on the Eldoret-Malaba Highway in Kakamega County, five family members lost their lives.

The family had been celebrating a traditional wedding ceremony in Busia earlier that day and was traveling in a Toyota Probox when the accident occurred.

New details reveal that the victims were all related and included the groom, who had just been married.

They were returning home when a speeding tanker from Eldoret collided with the rear of a tractor.

The force of the impact caused the tanker driver to lose control, leading to a devastating crash with the Toyota Probox.

Two passengers in the Probox survived and are receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Eldoret.

The deceased have been taken to the Webuye Hospital morgue, and the wrecked vehicles have been towed to the Lumakanda Police Station.

Simon Kosgei, the father of the groom, confirmed that the wedding ceremony earlier in the day had gone well, with the bride’s family receiving the agreed dowry.

Similar crash

This accident comes days after another crash wiped out five members of a family that was going to for the holiday in the village.

They were en route to Kakamega County for the August holidays when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck.

The deceased include Margaret Omondi, 32, her three children—Jason Ambani, 4, and 6-month-old twins Ivan Milan Ambani and Ethan Milan Ambani—as well as their house help, Celestine Atamba, 20.

Christopher Ambani, who survived the crash, was severely injured and was initially taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Gilgil.

New details about crash that killed 5 family members along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway
New details about crash that killed 5 family members along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway New details about crash that killed 5 family members along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway Pulse Live Kenya

According to Jamleck Ngaruiya, the Sub-County Police Commander, Ambani's attempt to overtake another vehicle led to the collision with a truck traveling from Nakuru towards Gilgil.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

