Mudavadi's wife gets new office in gov't

The launch of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to take place at the Movenpick hotel in Nairobi.

“The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary H.E (DR) Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H. invites your media house to the launch of the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary,” read a statement sent to media houses.

Pulse Live Kenya

This new office was established by the government and will work alongside the existing offices of First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and the Spouse to the Deputy President, Dorcas Gachagua.

Mrs Ruto is passionate about mentoring young people, and empowering women while Mrs Gachagua is an advocate for the wellness of young men.

It is not clear which causes Tessie will advocate for but she is known to be passionate about helping people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

She is also involved in the running of the Mudavadi Memorial Foundation Trust Fund which was established in 1997.

In the organisation profile, Tessie expressed that she had been fond of the idea of establishing a foundation which would serve as a channel for resources to be systematically directed to those in need.

She mentioned that the implementation of such a foundation had led to more transparency in their work and had made seeking support from other organizations and individuals more feasible.

Pulse Live Kenya