ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mudavadi's wife gets new office in gov't

Denis Mwangi

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi to launch Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary

Tessie Shangatti during a past community outreach program
Tessie Shangatti during a past community outreach program

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is set to launch an office for his wife Tessie Shangatti on Friday, February 24, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The launch of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to take place at the Movenpick hotel in Nairobi.

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary H.E (DR) Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H. invites your media house to the launch of the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary,” read a statement sent to media houses.

Tessie Shangatti during a past community outreach program
Tessie Shangatti during a past community outreach program Pulse Live Kenya

This new office was established by the government and will work alongside the existing offices of First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and the Spouse to the Deputy President, Dorcas Gachagua.

Mrs Ruto is passionate about mentoring young people, and empowering women while Mrs Gachagua is an advocate for the wellness of young men.

It is not clear which causes Tessie will advocate for but she is known to be passionate about helping people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

READ: Gachagua's wife reveals her impact on husband's dressing

She is also involved in the running of the Mudavadi Memorial Foundation Trust Fund which was established in 1997.

In the organisation profile, Tessie expressed that she had been fond of the idea of establishing a foundation which would serve as a channel for resources to be systematically directed to those in need.

She mentioned that the implementation of such a foundation had led to more transparency in their work and had made seeking support from other organizations and individuals more feasible.

Tessie Shangatti during a past community outreach program
Tessie Shangatti during a past community outreach program Pulse Live Kenya

The ultimate goal of the foundation was to reach out to as many Kenyans as possible and to fulfill the community's needs with the help of the goodwill received from various individuals and organizations.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mudavadi's wife gets new office in gov't

Mudavadi's wife gets new office in gov't

Brother to Jacob Ocholla clarifies truth about relation to the late Mwai Kibaki

Brother to Jacob Ocholla clarifies truth about relation to the late Mwai Kibaki

CS Murkomen's Old Trafford photos trigger angry reactions

CS Murkomen's Old Trafford photos trigger angry reactions

MP Peter Salasya shares payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million

MP Peter Salasya shares payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million

Rachel Ruto shares new details of US First Lady Jill Biden's visit

Rachel Ruto shares new details of US First Lady Jill Biden's visit

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

MPs threaten to scrap CBC

MPs threaten to scrap CBC

Chinese Embassy in Nairobi ridicules US ahead of First Lady visit

Chinese Embassy in Nairobi ridicules US ahead of First Lady visit

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

Former National Health Insurance Fund employee, Mary Lilian Waithera Gathenya.

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

CCTV footage capturing moment when NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot surfaces

CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement