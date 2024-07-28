The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mwangi Kiunjuri addresses claims that his daughter started fire that killed 10 at Moi Girls

Charles Ouma

Earlier this week, reports surfaced alleging that the girl in question is related to the MP and has been walking scot-free despite being sentenced to five years in prison in 2022, prompting him to respond

Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mwangi Kiunjuri has distanced himself from claims that the girl who was slapped with a five-year sentence for causing the fire that led to the death of 10 students at Moi Girls High School in 2017 is his daughter.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced alleging that the girl in question is related to the MP and has been walking scot-free despite being sentenced to five years in prison in 2022.

A tough-talking Kiunjuri linked the claims to his political rivals, dismissing them as false.

He noted that the insensitive and inhumane narrative might have been coined by his political detractors to attack him.

"Let it be known to all the perpetrators of this reckless, insensitive and inhumane falsehood that I have NEVER had a daughter or a relative at Moi Nairobi Girls," Kiunjuri clarified.

He lamented that those behind the narrative have shown no respect for parents who lost their children in the tragedy in their quest to soil his name.

“Unfortunately, some reckless individuals have decided to score whatever points by regurgitating this falsehood without any due consideration to the parents and relatives who lost loved ones in the incident and the fresh wounds they may still have.” Kiunjuri noted.

READ: Student responsible for 2017 Moi Girls fire handed 5 years in prison

According to Kiunjuri who once served as Agriculture CS, the convict's parents are known and anyone who wants can obtain the details from the school.

"My heart goes out to the parents who lost their children in this unfortunate incident and whose scars continue to be opened afresh each time in the name of people politicking," he said.

An inferno broke at the institution shortly after students returned from holidays, leaving 10 students dead and scores of others injured.

Investigations were launched into the incident, leading to the arrest of the suspect who was arraigned in court.

Justice Stella Mutuku handed a five-year sentence to the convict in February 2022 noting that despite being a minor, the girl needed to be held accountable for her actions that were so severe.

The convict was 14 years old at the time of the tragedy.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

