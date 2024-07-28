Mwangi Kiunjuri addresses claims that his daughter started fire that killed 10 at Moi Girls

Earlier this week, reports surfaced alleging that the girl in question is related to the MP and has been walking scot-free despite being sentenced to five years in prison in 2022.

A tough-talking Kiunjuri linked the claims to his political rivals, dismissing them as false.

He noted that the insensitive and inhumane narrative might have been coined by his political detractors to attack him.

"Let it be known to all the perpetrators of this reckless, insensitive and inhumane falsehood that I have NEVER had a daughter or a relative at Moi Nairobi Girls," Kiunjuri clarified.

Relatives to lost students at the Milimani law courts photo/courtesy Pulse Live Kenya

He lamented that those behind the narrative have shown no respect for parents who lost their children in the tragedy in their quest to soil his name.

“Unfortunately, some reckless individuals have decided to score whatever points by regurgitating this falsehood without any due consideration to the parents and relatives who lost loved ones in the incident and the fresh wounds they may still have.” Kiunjuri noted.

According to Kiunjuri who once served as Agriculture CS, the convict's parents are known and anyone who wants can obtain the details from the school.

"My heart goes out to the parents who lost their children in this unfortunate incident and whose scars continue to be opened afresh each time in the name of people politicking," he said.

Suspect behind fire at Moi Girls School found guilty of manslaughter

An inferno broke at the institution shortly after students returned from holidays, leaving 10 students dead and scores of others injured.

Investigations were launched into the incident, leading to the arrest of the suspect who was arraigned in court.

Former Agricultural Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri Pulse Live Kenya

Justice Stella Mutuku handed a five-year sentence to the convict in February 2022 noting that despite being a minor, the girl needed to be held accountable for her actions that were so severe.