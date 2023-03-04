Naftali Kinuthia’s chilling confession: Why I hacked Ivy Wangechi to death

Appearing before in court in Malindi, Kilifi county on Friday, March 3, Kinuthia confessed to the crime and expressed his regrets, explaining that he was “overwhelmed by anger” and fear that his childhood friend and lover had betrayed him.

He added that he had been supportive of his slain lover and had been not only facilitating her upkeep at Moi University, but had also been contributing to her school fees at the institution.

A mix of jealousy and anger pushed the 33-year-old to do what in his own admission, he should not have done.

Kinuthia made the long journey that would result in a murder that shocked the nation, travelling from Thika to Eldoret where he descended on her lover with an axe, hacking her to death after she declined her advances.

"I only left for a few metres and on turning back I saw them hugging. "I cannot even tell the moment that I decided to pick the axe. I was not myself," he stated.

Naftali Kinuthia during a past court appearance Pulse Live Kenya

Admitting that he should have handled the situation differently, Kinuthia told the court that the decision to hack Wangechi to death in a fit of rage was ill-informed.

"This is an incident that I have regretted forever. After thinking about it and reflecting, I know it would not have happened,"

"Since that day I felt like I have done something very unacceptable. It is like I have been secluded from society.

"Even when I am in prison I was told that my father fell sick and passed away. So I know the feeling of losing a loved one. I feel bad for the victim’s family. If there is anything that could be done now I would do it." Kinuthia stated.

Moi University med student Ivy Wangechi who was hacked to death at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

Kinuthia commited the crime on April 09, 2019 and was attacked by boda boda operators near the gate of the institution who witnessed the scene and ganged up to burn the suspect alive.

